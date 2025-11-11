How To Change A Baby's Diaper Mid-Flight (And Why The Internet Is Fuming Over The Topic)

Is there anything worse than smelling anything on an airplane? Feet, gas, body odor, garlic breath, nail polish, someone's carefully planned hard-boiled egg snack — even perfume feels sacrilegious at 30,000 feet. Not everyone appreciates your Chanel No. 5, no matter how classic it is. In these pressurized little compartments that keep getting pricier while offering fewer perks and less legroom every year, all anyone really wants are neutrals: neutral sounds, neutral light, neutral smells. That's why a few situations are riskier than a flight with a baby on board who needs a diaper change. The debate over where to handle that midair is ongoing.

Some airplanes have pull-out changing tables in the bathrooms — often above the back of a toilet, though the location varies. But changing tables aren't guaranteed, and even when available, those bathrooms are tight. On Reddit, a heated discussion in r/AmITheA**hole (AITA) highlighted this dilemma after one user shared a story about a flight where a parent changed their infant's dirty diaper on a tray table. "We were right by the bathrooms, which I confirmed had baby changing tables when I had to go back there to throw up after the smell hit me," the poster wrote. Later, when the parents prepared to change a second diaper, the Redditor asked them to use the bathroom instead — a request backed by the flight attendant but which enraged the parents.

One Redditor responded, "The thought of eating or drinking off a tray table used as a changing table makes me want to hurl." Another replied, "How cute. You think they really disinfect everything between flights?" Another added, "Baby turds stink worse than regular ones. Exposing people in a closed metal tube thousands of feet in the air to that is criminal."