This City Is The Most Dangerous In America For Pedestrians And Cyclists, Study Finds
Louisiana's mix of jazz music, Cajun cuisine, and epic Mardi Gras celebrations along its most famed street, which is a vibrant playground of adult entertainment, make for a memorable visit or way of life in this Gulf State. But, Louisiana's infamous designation as the state with the worst road rage in America can make a driver pause or think twice about spending much time here. So, it may come as no surprise that its state capital, Baton Rouge (home to Louisiana State University), is ranked as the most dangerous city in the country for those who enjoy walking and cycling. In a study compiled by the personal injury firm, Wagner Reese, Baton Rouge was found to have had the most fatalities per 100,000 residents for both pedestrians and cyclists, topping the list of 300 cities with populations of 100,000 or more. What makes Baton Rouge dangerous, according to the survey, is its lack of sidewalks and bike lanes, poor lighting, and distracted driving, which occurs when drivers may eat, text, or talk to passengers.
Other cities in the top five who earned a dishonorable place alongside Baton Rouge were, in descending order, Tuscon, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; San Bernardino, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. California and Florida were the two states with the most dangerous cities on the list. Contrary to what people may assume, a number of bigger metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles, didn't make the list's top 20 places. In fact, New York City ranked as the country's safest city, followed by Irvine, California, and Boston, Massachusetts. Other safe cities in the top 20 included Seattle, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Chicago, which travelers rate among America's most walkable cities. The reasons for lower fatalities in these urban centers were due to an emphasis on traffic-calming measures (such as roundabouts), public education initiatives, tougher law enforcement, and infrastructure improvements like raised crosswalks.
Some cities lag behind in road safety
The problem with road safety in the United States isn't abating. Pedestrian deaths from motor vehicle crashes reached 3,304 in the first half of 2024, a whopping 48 percent increase from a decade ago, according to the study. Furthermore, nearly 1,000 cyclists die from crashes each year. While taking safety precautions helps, whether it's wearing helmets and using hand signals for cyclists or using crosswalks and wearing bright clothing for pedestrians, they're the vulnerable ones in a crash involving two tons of steel. Pedestrians and cyclists can be hurt twice — once on impact, and once they hit the ground. Statistics from Safe Roads USA, an organization dedicated to improving road safety, show that in 2023, 100% of pedestrians and 78% of cyclists hit by cars suffered injury or death.
Investing in infrastructure is one way to make a dent in the issue, but cities are lagging behind, so much so that the Los Angeles Times recently reported that local residents took matters into their own hands and painted crosswalks around a busy intersection where a 9-year-old boy on an electric scooter was fatally struck. A recent audit of LA's Vision Zero plan, implemented 10 years ago to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025, showed that deaths actually increased with blame pointed at mismanagement by city leaders.
As cities work on steps to mitigate risks for pedestrians and cyclists, travelers in the meantime can seek out friendlier options that favor exploring on two feet. For example, a breathtaking trail for bikers, when in New York, is the Hudson River Valley Greenway Trail, which you can catch in lower Manhattan for a ride through nature preserves and quaint villages. San Francisco's bike-friendly neighborhoods include Potrero HiIl and the Richmond District for scenic rides. In Chicago, you can catch the 606 to ride your bike or walk on a raised trail that was once an abandoned railway.