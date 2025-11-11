This City Is The Most Dangerous In America For Pedestrians And Cyclists, Study Finds

Louisiana's mix of jazz music, Cajun cuisine, and epic Mardi Gras celebrations along its most famed street, which is a vibrant playground of adult entertainment, make for a memorable visit or way of life in this Gulf State. But, Louisiana's infamous designation as the state with the worst road rage in America can make a driver pause or think twice about spending much time here. So, it may come as no surprise that its state capital, Baton Rouge (home to Louisiana State University), is ranked as the most dangerous city in the country for those who enjoy walking and cycling. In a study compiled by the personal injury firm, Wagner Reese, Baton Rouge was found to have had the most fatalities per 100,000 residents for both pedestrians and cyclists, topping the list of 300 cities with populations of 100,000 or more. What makes Baton Rouge dangerous, according to the survey, is its lack of sidewalks and bike lanes, poor lighting, and distracted driving, which occurs when drivers may eat, text, or talk to passengers.

Other cities in the top five who earned a dishonorable place alongside Baton Rouge were, in descending order, Tuscon, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; San Bernardino, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. California and Florida were the two states with the most dangerous cities on the list. Contrary to what people may assume, a number of bigger metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles, didn't make the list's top 20 places. In fact, New York City ranked as the country's safest city, followed by Irvine, California, and Boston, Massachusetts. Other safe cities in the top 20 included Seattle, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Chicago, which travelers rate among America's most walkable cities. The reasons for lower fatalities in these urban centers were due to an emphasis on traffic-calming measures (such as roundabouts), public education initiatives, tougher law enforcement, and infrastructure improvements like raised crosswalks.