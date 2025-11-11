Arizona's Hidden Grand Canyon Trail With Fewer Crowds Is Easy And Has The Best South Rim Views
Of all of America's many natural wonders, none has more international recognition and acclaim than Arizona's Grand Canyon. As a result, Grand Canyon National Park has many of the country's most popular hiking destinations, like the iconic (and dangerous) Bright Angel Trail. Unfortunately, international renown also means crowds — lots and lots of crowds, particularly at the park's most popular viewing areas. The good news is that Grand Canyon National Park does have some lesser-known (and less crowded) spots, including the backcountry Escalante Route which offers some much-needed solitude. However, one of the top under-the-radar destinations doesn't sit at the end of an arduous backcountry trek. Perched on the park's well-trodden South Rim, the Grand Canyon's Shoshone Point has fewer crowds than its neighboring areas without sacrificing the epic views visitors demand.
The Grand Canyon's South Rim contains the park's best-known overlooks, including Mather and Yavapai Points. Part of the reason these points are so popular is that they sit right next to parking areas and visitor centers while also being accessible via the park shuttle. Shoshone Point, in contrast, sits at the end of a one-mile hike, positioning it just far enough out of the way to avoid overcrowding. This hike is not only much easier than most in the Grand Canyon, it also provides lovely views of the ponderosa pine forests that surround the canyon rim. Once you get through the forest and arrive at Shoshone Point, your effort is rewarded with arguably the South Rim's best views. Shoshone Point provides excellent shots of notable Grand Canyon rock formations like Newton Butte, Vishnu Temple, and Wotans Throne, plus the iconic Desert View Watchtower.
Discover one of the Grand Canyon's most scenic hikes
The hike to Shoshone Point begins at the Shoshone Point Parking Area, a small dirt clearing just off the Grand Canyon's Desert View Drive (SR 64). The subsequent trail a somewhat undeveloped dirt route. However, the one-mile hike covers mostly flat ground, making it one of the easier hikes in the park (something of a much-needed novelty within the Grand Canyon's treacherous terrain). Most hikers can complete the full hike in an hour (not including time spent taking pictures). Once there, hikers have access to picnic areas, shelters, and restrooms. Even better, the edge of the viewpoint features a monolithic, rocky pinnacle "balancing" on a narrow column.
If you want to incorporate Shoshone Point's views into a longer hike, the viewing area is also accessible via a five-mile rim-side hike along South Kaibab Trail. This route provides even more extraordinary canyon views, including several amazing angles of the North Rim. All of these qualities make Shoshone Point one of the Grand Canyon's best under-the-radar hiking destinations.
Shoshone Point also stands out for its potential as a special use event location. Between May 15 and October 15, you can reserve Shoshone Point for events like weddings by submitting a special use permit application (and $70 application fee) to the National Park Service. Shoshone Point's picnic area can even accommodate group catering. The Shoshone Point Parking Area is accessible from the South Rim's Mather and Desert View Campgrounds as well as many of the South Rim's more modern lodging options. Shoshone Point is also a convenient drive from the breathtakingly scenic getaway of Grand Canyon Village.