Arizona's Hidden Grand Canyon Trail With Fewer Crowds Is Easy And Has The Best South Rim Views

Of all of America's many natural wonders, none has more international recognition and acclaim than Arizona's Grand Canyon. As a result, Grand Canyon National Park has many of the country's most popular hiking destinations, like the iconic (and dangerous) Bright Angel Trail. Unfortunately, international renown also means crowds — lots and lots of crowds, particularly at the park's most popular viewing areas. The good news is that Grand Canyon National Park does have some lesser-known (and less crowded) spots, including the backcountry Escalante Route which offers some much-needed solitude. However, one of the top under-the-radar destinations doesn't sit at the end of an arduous backcountry trek. Perched on the park's well-trodden South Rim, the Grand Canyon's Shoshone Point has fewer crowds than its neighboring areas without sacrificing the epic views visitors demand.

The Grand Canyon's South Rim contains the park's best-known overlooks, including Mather and Yavapai Points. Part of the reason these points are so popular is that they sit right next to parking areas and visitor centers while also being accessible via the park shuttle. Shoshone Point, in contrast, sits at the end of a one-mile hike, positioning it just far enough out of the way to avoid overcrowding. This hike is not only much easier than most in the Grand Canyon, it also provides lovely views of the ponderosa pine forests that surround the canyon rim. Once you get through the forest and arrive at Shoshone Point, your effort is rewarded with arguably the South Rim's best views. Shoshone Point provides excellent shots of notable Grand Canyon rock formations like Newton Butte, Vishnu Temple, and Wotans Throne, plus the iconic Desert View Watchtower.