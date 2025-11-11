Cape Cod's Hidden Gem Beach Is An Uncrowded Peninsula Destination With White Sand And Sporty Fun
Cape Cod welcomes millions of visitors each year seeking to relax on the numerous sandy beaches, go whale watching, or immerse themselves in history with a trip to one of the region's best museums. There are certain amazing experiences you can only have at Cape Cod. From sampling local seafood or braving lobster ice cream to experiencing the sandy dunes and seafronts, Cape Cod is the perfect summer vacation for relaxing, unwinding, and escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
While Race Point Beach is one of the best on the East Coast, Cape Cod is also home to a quieter sandy shore with fewer crowds, and that's Kalmus Beach off Nantucket Sound. At Kalmus Beach, you've got the best of both worlds, because on the side of the beach that faces the harbor, you can swim and relax in uncrowded bliss. Then, on the opposite-facing side, you can get your sport on with popular activities like windsurfing, kite flying, sailing, and beach volleyball.
Combining relaxation and adrenaline, there's something for everyone here. Unlike the more popular Cape Cod beaches, like Race Point Beach, Nauset Beach, Mayflower Beach, or Marconi Beach, you'll rarely find big crowds at Kalmus Beach. So far, it remains a serene, hidden stretch of white sand and rolling waves.
Peace, white sand, and adrenaline-pumping activities at Kalmus Beach
Located in Barnstable, Cape Cod's biggest village with artsy charm and a beautiful coastline, water sports and activities are in abundance at Kalmus Beach. With its peninsular location at the mouth of Lewis Bay and the consistent breeze, it's one of the most popular windsurfing spots in New England. The conditions make for a windsurfing haven as well as a good spot for sailing. A family friendly destination where even the little ones too small for windsurfing can fly kites to join in the breezy fun, this is one underrated destination on Cape Cod. It's important to note that to go windsurfing at Kalmus Beach, you need to buy a daily or weekly access pass. Parking at the Kalmus Beach parking lot costs $25 for the day or $110 for the week.
Kalmus Beach is in an excellent location to explore what else this area of Cape Cod has to offer. There are several areas of historical importance nearby, including the Veterans Memorial Park less than a 10-minute walk away, and the Hyannisport Wharf, a railroad wharf opened in 1854, also 10-minutes away by walking. From here, you can head into Hyannis to check out the abundance of eateries and shops to peruse during your visit.