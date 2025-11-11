Cape Cod's Hidden Gem Beach Is An Uncrowded Peninsula Destination With White Sand And Sporty Fun

Cape Cod welcomes millions of visitors each year seeking to relax on the numerous sandy beaches, go whale watching, or immerse themselves in history with a trip to one of the region's best museums. There are certain amazing experiences you can only have at Cape Cod. From sampling local seafood or braving lobster ice cream to experiencing the sandy dunes and seafronts, Cape Cod is the perfect summer vacation for relaxing, unwinding, and escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

While Race Point Beach is one of the best on the East Coast, Cape Cod is also home to a quieter sandy shore with fewer crowds, and that's Kalmus Beach off Nantucket Sound. At Kalmus Beach, you've got the best of both worlds, because on the side of the beach that faces the harbor, you can swim and relax in uncrowded bliss. Then, on the opposite-facing side, you can get your sport on with popular activities like windsurfing, kite flying, sailing, and beach volleyball.

Combining relaxation and adrenaline, there's something for everyone here. Unlike the more popular Cape Cod beaches, like Race Point Beach, Nauset Beach, Mayflower Beach, or Marconi Beach, you'll rarely find big crowds at Kalmus Beach. So far, it remains a serene, hidden stretch of white sand and rolling waves.