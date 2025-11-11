Virginia's Tucked-Away Potomac Park With Serene Vibes Is An Underrated Haven To Hike

Just an hour away from Washington, D.C., lies one hidden Virginia gem. Located in Great Falls, along the Potomac River, Seneca Regional Park offers respite from the big city with its tranquil hiking paths, equestrian trails, and opportunities for fishing. This quiet slice of nature is often overlooked even by locals, so you may even get Seneca Regional Park's historic hiking trails all to yourself, especially if you visit on a weekday.

The 500-acre park is open year-round and well worth visiting during any season, but for stunning wildflower views, plan your trip for springtime. Entry is free, as is parking in the lot at the entrance. You'll find a number of accommodation options in the park's surrounding cities, such as Herndon, an underrated town brimming with breweries and galleries about 20 minutes from the park. Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Herndon Reston is highly rated and offers amenities such as complimentary breakfast, free parking, and an airport shuttle.