Virginia's Tucked-Away Potomac Park With Serene Vibes Is An Underrated Haven To Hike
Just an hour away from Washington, D.C., lies one hidden Virginia gem. Located in Great Falls, along the Potomac River, Seneca Regional Park offers respite from the big city with its tranquil hiking paths, equestrian trails, and opportunities for fishing. This quiet slice of nature is often overlooked even by locals, so you may even get Seneca Regional Park's historic hiking trails all to yourself, especially if you visit on a weekday.
The 500-acre park is open year-round and well worth visiting during any season, but for stunning wildflower views, plan your trip for springtime. Entry is free, as is parking in the lot at the entrance. You'll find a number of accommodation options in the park's surrounding cities, such as Herndon, an underrated town brimming with breweries and galleries about 20 minutes from the park. Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Herndon Reston is highly rated and offers amenities such as complimentary breakfast, free parking, and an airport shuttle.
What to do in Seneca Regional Park
Running along the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, a hiking trail highlighting American history that stretches for 900 miles along the Potomac River, a trip to Seneca Regional Park isn't just an underrated hiking haven. It's also a journey into the past. While here, check out the section of the Potomac River that was once part of the Patowmack Canal, an innovation led by George Washington to make the Potomac navigable in the late 18th century.
One of the most popular trails to follow is the Seneca Bridle Trail to Potomac Heritage Trail Loop, a moderately challenging hike that typically takes 90 minutes to complete. The 4-mile loop runs through serene forest and riverfront views. Be sure to download a map ahead of time, as some past visitors on AllTrails report that signage wasn't always clear. The Potomac Heritage Trail and Yellow Trail Loop is another top choice, involving a few climbs and lots of scenic views throughout its roughly 2 miles — keep in mind that the trail can be slippery, especially after rain, and you'll want to wear long pants. For more amazing nature just outside the nation's capital, don't miss Great Falls Park, about a 20-minute drive from Seneca Regional Park.