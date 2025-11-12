America's 5 Most Breathtaking Destinations You Didn't Know Offer Northern Lights Views

Seeing the Northern Lights is a staple on most travelers' bucket lists — and for good reason. Seeing swaths of colored lights paint the skies is one of Mother Nature's most magical sights. But what makes this spectacle even more magical is the science behind it, where excitable electrons collide with nitrogen and oxygen in Earth's atmosphere, which in turn emit energy in greenish-yellow, blue, or red hues.

Many travelers assume that seeing the aurora borealis involves international travel, the warmest winter gear, and expensive accommodations — something along the lines of a picturesque glass igloo in one of the world's best resorts, perhaps. But here's good news for those without the time or budget for an intense overseas trip: America has some amazing Northern Lights viewing spots, many of which remain surprisingly under the radar.

After scouring travel features, curated lists, forums, and blogs, we narrowed down five breathtaking destinations across the United States to watch the Northern Lights without the tourist crowds, online hype, or international price tags. So bundle up and get ready for a fantastic light show.