Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Is A Stunning Hamlet Known For Family-Friendly Vibes
Travelers looking for that next great mountain retreat to escape all the noise and chaos, we might've found the perfect spot for you. Hidden in Virginia's Blue Ridge foothills, Riner is a small, dreamy hamlet with fewer than 1,000 year-round residents. Its jaw-dropping scenery and quaint, small-town vibes are worthy of just about any sightseer's bucket list. Your days here can be spent inside a cozy cabin or outside hiking, farm-hopping, and trying local food. The best part? You get all the views, peace, and quiet without having to stray too far away from bigger hubs (and their much-needed amenities).
Just a 45-minute drive away from Riner is Roanoke, Virginia's "Star City of the South," with craft beer and local art. About 10 minutes north of the city, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is where out-of-staters can fly in to experience everything Riner. To appreciate all the region's attractions, those without a car might want to rent one while in the city. Prices are pretty reasonable (typically starting at $30-something a day), but make sure to get something sturdy that can withstand Virginia's mountain roads. Depending on where you're going, public transportation options in the area are often sparse and inconvenient, so driving is your best bet for getting around.
When planning your visit, remember that Riner becomes extra gorgeous in the fall, especially during mid-to-late October. Because the hamlet has largely stayed off the tourism radar, families can feel that much more comfortable letting their kids roam around and leaf dive. It doesn't get any lovelier than this.
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains and outdoor fun in Riner
The countryside around Riner delivers a fantastic mix of rugged ridges, open fields, forest patches, and small-stream valleys. Sure, the town itself doesn't have a major state park entrance, but a 20-minute drive takes you right to the Coal Mining Heritage Park and Loop Trail. Here, savor the natural sights and historic landmarks scattered all around the place. The loop trail hike is a short but fascinating paved route, and you can also traverse it with a bike, scooter, or stroller. Kids will have a blast looking out for little fishing creeks and wildlife along the way. The park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset and provides convenient bathrooms. Parking can be limited, though, so try to come a bit early. Another thing to keep in mind is that some areas of the park are being closed off at the time of this writing, so it's always a good idea to check for updates or, better yet, contact the site directly at 540-382-6975 for more information before visiting.
Golfers might be surprised to learn that this tiny town also has a highly reviewed course: Auburn Hills Golf Club. Visitors rave about the greens and fairways being in amazing shape, and the fact that prices are very reasonable considering the standard they keep. The courses are scenic but a bit challenging, so probably better fit for more experienced golfers. There have been some complaints about the quality of the carts, but when you add up all the positives with the friendly, helpful staff, the experience as a whole is well worth it.
The region's outdoorsy allure doesn't end here. Catawba, otherwise known as Virginia's Blue Ridge hideaway that boasts sweet scenic trails and windy roads with unmatched views, is about 40 minutes away, and definitely worth a day trip.
Discover Riner's small-town charm
Riner may be small, but it has a couple of welcoming attractions to add to your itinerary. You can start your visit at the local historic district. While today, most buildings in the area are either transformed from their original state or completely empty, it's still a great place to get in touch with Riner's 19th-century roots.
For a delicious lunch or early dinner, make sure to stop by Buffalo and More. Locals love their buffalo burger, bison, and mushrooms. The Southern sides, brisket, hot dogs, and chili come highly recommended, too. And don't forget to end the meal with one of their homemade cobblers and pies (if you can't decide, go with the coconut custard). The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but it operates every other day between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. There's an easy-access ramp at the front door, and the restrooms are often praised for their cleanliness. Prices are reasonable, too, with most customers paying between $10 and $20 for a full, sit-down meal. For good-quality burgers made with family recipes, it doesn't get better than this. They don't do deliveries, but since the town is so small and close-knit, chances are you'd want to check out the restaurant in person anyway. After all, the experience is made that much better by their sweet, friendly staff. And if the weather allows, make sure to take advantage of their curbside and patio seating.
With all that said, if you're looking for a more typical city experience with a trendier vibe, there are some great places you'd like nearby. Take Virginia Tech, for example: It's a funky Blue Ridge college town buzzing with art, cafes, and youthful charm, and it's located just about 20 minutes away from Riner.