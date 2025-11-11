These Airlines Are The Most Likely To Lose Your Baggage, According To Research

Missing a flight, missing a connection, or losing your bags are three nightmare scenarios that can ruin a vacation before it even begins. To make matters worse, they usually occur together — a tight or missed connection can mean bags never arrive at their final destination, leaving you to file a report in the hope that the airline will get your belongings back in time. No one wants to start a vacation, purchasing basic essentials, because their luggage never showed up.

To avoid this, travelers often check airlines' baggage loss records. While data is available, there's no way to predict whether you'll be among the unlucky few to lose a bag. In the United States, the rate of baggage loss is already extremely low. According to a MyBaggage.com study of U.S. Department of Transportation data — reported by the New York Post — even the worst airlines lose fewer than 1% of checked bags. Internationally, it's less clear, and despite Forbes' attempt to extrapolate numbers based on search queries for lost baggage, hard data is fleeting. When compiling our list, we considered data from both the New York Post and Forbes. These are the airlines most likely — according to both statistical and anecdotal evidence — to lose your luggage. Still, even data can be deceiving, so take the numbers with a grain of salt.