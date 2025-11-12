South Carolina's Popular Scenic River For Water Fun Is Teeming With Alligators

The American alligator is something of the unofficial mascot of the warm, humid wetlands in the southeastern United States. For anyone who doesn't live in gator country, the state most associated with these intimidating reptiles is Florida. And, indeed, Florida has plenty of alligator-infested destinations where you can see the state reptile in person. However, the alligator's range extends beyond the borders of the Sunshine State. South Carolina, for example, has a sizable population of alligators of its own. Though it's known much more for Southern Charm than gator-infested wetlands, South Carolina has several rivers and lakes teeming with American alligators. In a somewhat worrisome twist, one of South Carolina's most alligator-infested waterways also happens to be one of its top recreational rivers. Though the Pee Dee River is quite popular among paddlers, anglers, and sightseers, it is equally popular with a certain reptilian predator lurking just below the surface.

The Pee Dee River is actually a somewhat multifaceted water system, even beyond its animal residents. Originating in North Carolina's stunning Blue Ridge Mountains (where it is known as the Yadkin River), the Pee Dee flows through South Carolina's rich Lowcountry and several urban areas before ending at Winyah Bay on the Atlantic. In South Carolina, the Pee Dee region lies less than two hours from both Columbia and Charlotte. And yet, the Pee Dee still retains much of its original character, fostering several distinct habitats and ecosystems throughout the state. These rich wetland habitats, combined with the state's generally warm climate, provide the perfect home for American alligators, and the Pee Dee and its tributaries offer arguably the best spots to see alligators in all of South Carolina.