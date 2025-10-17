Tennessee's Most Snake-Packed Lakes Aren't For The Faint Of Heart

Flanked by the foothills of the Smoky Mountains or in coves of pine forests, Tennessee's lakes are spectacular getaways for swimming or fishing for catfish. Catfish aren't the only creatures that live in these lakes, though. There are quite a few snake species native to Tennessee that live in water habitats, albeit only one of these is dangerously venomous: cottonmouths, also known as water moccasins, readily identified by their white-lined mouths. Still, even nonvenomous snakes can bite.

You're most likely to spot snakes in Tennessee during early spring or early summer, as these are the times when they come out of brumation for feeding and then enter breeding season. Typically, snakes won't initiate any form of aggression towards you unless they're disturbed, so the most surefire way to avoid getting bitten is to leave them alone. Still, if you're in the water, you might not see a snake and end up disturbing it unwittingly. There's a chance you could get bitten — most of the time, you can wash the wound and it will heal on its own, but bites from a venomous snake can be deadly, so you'll need to head to the hospital as soon as possible.

If you're particularly fearful of snakes, these lakes might be ones to avoid, but for many travelers, it's less about steering clear entirely and more about knowing what to expect and where to be cautious. Different lakes attract different types of snakes — cottonmouths, for example, are mostly found in the slower-moving, lower-elevation waters of Western Tennessee, while harmless northern watersnakes can be found basking on the rocky shores around lakes of the Smoky Mountains. These reptiles are part of the state's natural ecosystem, and with a healthy dose of awareness, you can safely share the water with them.