Virginia's Unsung Foodie Haven Bordered By Blue Ridge Mountains Has Exceptional Eateries
Running nearly 470 miles, the Blue Ridge Parkway has been called "America's favorite drive," passing through misty foliage and charming mountain towns. The parkway crosses through Nelson County, home to the small community of Nellysford, an under-the-radar community with excellent dining. Nellysford neighbors the expansive, activity-rich Wintergreen Resort, which first opened in 1975. The 11,000-acre resort includes downhill ski trails, golf courses, a top tennis program, and luxe lodging, from the Mountain Inn to multi-bedroom residences.
Rural Virginia is no stranger to highly-rated restaurants. For example, there's the Inn at Little Washington with its three Michelin stars, a former garage transformed into a lauded hotel and restaurant. While Nellysford may not have the same renown, in-the-know foodies venture off-property from Wintergreen for its selection of delicious cuisines, ranging from authentic and innovative French fare to classic southern barbecue. Nellysford is also home to a cidery, brewery, and winery for locally-made ciders, beers, bourbons, fruit wines, and mead.
Nellysford is about a three-hour drive from Washington, D.C., and a 40-minute drive from Charlottesville, the lively college town with a vibrant wine scene. The nearest airport is Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, which receives nonstop flights from several East Coast hubs. Nellysford draws visitors year-round, from skiers coming to hit Wintergreen's slopes in the winter, enjoying hiking and golfing in the summer, or admiring the brilliant foliage come autumn.
Dining in Nellysford
Tucked amidst the sweeping beauty of the Blue Ridge, Nellysford boasts an impressive culinary and wine scene. One highlight is Basic Necessities, a French farmhouse-inspired cafe and restaurant right on Rockfish Valley Highway, the town's main road. This charming restaurant opened in 1997 after the owner returned from a decade of living in Paris and missed the "basic necessities" of France. Gallic classics are on the menu, such as croque monsieur, quiche, and coq au vin, all accompanied by excellent French wines. Ingredients are sourced from local farms and purveyors, and the menu changes frequently based on what is in season.
Right next door is the Blue Ridge Pig, a Nellysford institution known for its Southern-style barbecue. Open daily, the Blue Ridge Pig has been serving up smoked specialties for nearly 40 years. Favorites include pork and chicken sandwiches, ribs platters, and sides of potato salad, mac and cheese, baked beans, and slaw, all of which can be enjoyed at the alfresco picnic tables. A Nellysford breakfast favorite is Beltie's Farm Cafe, famed for its 18-layer buttermilk biscuits. You can order them plain or with fried chicken, sausage gravy, homemade jams, or bacon, egg, and cheese. Other indulgent items include grits, waffles, and croissants.
Part of the Wintergreen Resort, but within the borders of Nellysford, is Iron & Ale. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Iron & Ale prepares generous portions of elevated pub fare, including fish and chips, beef stroganoff, burgers, and chicken tenders. During the warmer months, the patio is a gorgeous place to enjoy a delicious meal with views of the mountains.
Craft ciders, beers, and wines in Nellysford
While Nellysford excels in dining well, visitors will also drink well; the surrounding area is home to a cidery, brewery, and winery. Bold Rock Nellysford, home to cidery and distillery barns, is just 2 miles west of town. There's a wide range of craft ciders on tap, and delicious snacks on the menu, like fried pickles and pretzel sticks. Bold Rock also hosts a variety of events, including live music, bingo nights, and five-course dinners.
There's also Three Notch'd Brewery, a Charlottesville-based brewery that has locations throughout Virginia. The Nellysford outpost is housed in a modern farmhouse where you can sample local brews with a beer flight or full pours. While there are year-round stalwarts on tap, don't miss some of the rotating seasonal brews. Three Notch'd Distilling produces Virginia-made bourbons, which are mixed up on-site in cocktails, and there are also non-alcoholic beers and sodas available.
A short drive away is Hill Top Winery and Meadery, where you can taste fruit wines and mead drinks. Opened in 1993 as a berry farm, it is unique in that none of its wines are made from grapes, but instead from fruits such as blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, apples, and peaches. Mead is a wine that has been made from fermented honey for centuries. You can sample fruit wines and meads inside the shop and then enjoy a glass on the alfresco patio overlooking the fruit patches and flower bushes.