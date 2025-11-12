Virginia's Unsung Foodie Haven Bordered By Blue Ridge Mountains Has Exceptional Eateries

Running nearly 470 miles, the Blue Ridge Parkway has been called "America's favorite drive," passing through misty foliage and charming mountain towns. The parkway crosses through Nelson County, home to the small community of Nellysford, an under-the-radar community with excellent dining. Nellysford neighbors the expansive, activity-rich Wintergreen Resort, which first opened in 1975. The 11,000-acre resort includes downhill ski trails, golf courses, a top tennis program, and luxe lodging, from the Mountain Inn to multi-bedroom residences.

Rural Virginia is no stranger to highly-rated restaurants. For example, there's the Inn at Little Washington with its three Michelin stars, a former garage transformed into a lauded hotel and restaurant. While Nellysford may not have the same renown, in-the-know foodies venture off-property from Wintergreen for its selection of delicious cuisines, ranging from authentic and innovative French fare to classic southern barbecue. Nellysford is also home to a cidery, brewery, and winery for locally-made ciders, beers, bourbons, fruit wines, and mead.

Nellysford is about a three-hour drive from Washington, D.C., and a 40-minute drive from Charlottesville, the lively college town with a vibrant wine scene. The nearest airport is Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, which receives nonstop flights from several East Coast hubs. Nellysford draws visitors year-round, from skiers coming to hit Wintergreen's slopes in the winter, enjoying hiking and golfing in the summer, or admiring the brilliant foliage come autumn.