The Foothills Of The Blue Ridge Mountains Boast A Unique Garage Transformed Into A Renowned Hotel And Restaurant
Virginia is known for historic attractions like Colonial Williamsburg and Mount Vernon, as well as its scenic natural beauty in areas like the Blue Ridge Mountains. This region is one of the best places to see fall foliage: Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park is justifiably famous as a 105-mile picturesque road trip. A Blue Ridge Mountains drive could include the underrated, charming town of Front Royal and the booming music and visual arts scene in Floyd. Immerse yourself in the gorgeous surroundings with outdoor activities like horseback riding, canoeing, and hiking through a historic rail tunnel. Campsites and cabins are plentiful, but foodies with a penchant for luxury will not want to miss an opportunity to stay at a boutique hotel renowned for both its accommodations and fine dining.
The Inn at Little Washington, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has evolved since opening in 1978 to transform from a garage to a global destination for travelers with refined taste. The prestigious inn has earned an impressive array of awards, as it is the only property in the area to hold a Double Forbes Five Star and Double AAA Five Diamond rating — a distinction it has maintained for decades, having received Forbes' Five Star accolade for the accommodations every year since 1989 and for its restaurant every year since 1991. Additionally, its restaurant has been honored with Michelin's highest rating of Three Stars for seven consecutive years, one of the few establishments to achieve this.
What to know about The Inn at Little Washington
The Inn at Little Washington is located in the tiny town of Washington, Virginia — not to be confused with Washington, DC, which is less than an hour and a half away by car. Surrounded by rolling hills and farms, its bucolic setting and elegant, cheery décor and topnotch service make people feel like they're invited guests at an English baron's country estate. Indeed, that was chef and proprietor Patrick O'Connell's intention and he hired Joyce Conway-Evans, an English interior decorator and theatrical designer to set the stage with antiques, wingback chairs, and patterned drapes and wallpaper. There are 24 rooms and suites, some with a canopy bed, fireplace, marble bathroom, and/or private balcony; and also four house rentals.
Both the inn and restaurant are called The Inn at Little Washington. Caviar appreciators are in luck as there's a special caviar menu alongside dishes like tuna carpaccio, veal sweetbreads, and vegetable tian. A sommelier will help you choose from the thousands of bottles in the award-winning wine cellar. If you're in the mood for a martini, head to the Monkey Lounge, and O'Connell also turned a former gas station across the street into a café and bakery. At Patty O's Café you'll find hearty comfort food like croque madame, fish and chips, and cassoulet. Mornings are busy at the bakery as guests enjoy its artisanal coffee, tea, pastries, and bread. In line with an English country home experience, the restaurant serves afternoon tea with inn-made treats.
What to do around The Inn at Little Washington
Guests at The Inn at Little Washington have a variety of activities to choose from, especially if they enjoy nature. Outdoor enthusiasts can hike in Shenandoah National Park, including beginner-friendly trails like Limberlost and more challenging treks like Little Stony Man. Summer visitors can cool off in Lake Arrowhead or go fishing, canoeing, or kayaking on the Shenandoah River; plus, the fascinating underground world of Luray Caverns is approximately 30 minutes away. Nearby vineyards provide wine tastings in picturesque settings, while antiquing and boutique shopping in the charming village of Washington offer unique finds. There are also many nearby farms, where you can learn what's in season and pick your own fruit or visit farm stores to take home freshly baked pies or homemade preserves.
The lovely equestrian-focused town of Middleburg is less than an hour away, too. Take in the beauty of Virginia's horse country on a serene drive, and then explore downtown shops and galleries and also visit the National Sporting Library & Museum. The city of Charlottesville — a college town with hundreds of shops and restaurants — is a little more than an hour and a half from the inn. A visit to Thomas Jefferson's former residence, Monticello, is a unique way to learn about the third U.S. president's work and life. The pretty towns of Warrenton and Culpeper, with its frozen-in-time historic district, are both about 30 minutes away and provide enjoyable ways to spend a few hours.