The Foothills Of The Blue Ridge Mountains Boast A Unique Garage Transformed Into A Renowned Hotel And Restaurant

The Inn at Little Washington is located in the tiny town of Washington, Virginia — not to be confused with Washington, DC, which is less than an hour and a half away by car. Surrounded by rolling hills and farms, its bucolic setting and elegant, cheery décor and topnotch service make people feel like they're invited guests at an English baron's country estate. Indeed, that was chef and proprietor Patrick O'Connell's intention and he hired Joyce Conway-Evans, an English interior decorator and theatrical designer to set the stage with antiques, wingback chairs, and patterned drapes and wallpaper. There are 24 rooms and suites, some with a canopy bed, fireplace, marble bathroom, and/or private balcony; and also four house rentals.

Both the inn and restaurant are called The Inn at Little Washington. Caviar appreciators are in luck as there's a special caviar menu alongside dishes like tuna carpaccio, veal sweetbreads, and vegetable tian. A sommelier will help you choose from the thousands of bottles in the award-winning wine cellar. If you're in the mood for a martini, head to the Monkey Lounge, and O'Connell also turned a former gas station across the street into a café and bakery. At Patty O's Café you'll find hearty comfort food like croque madame, fish and chips, and cassoulet. Mornings are busy at the bakery as guests enjoy its artisanal coffee, tea, pastries, and bread. In line with an English country home experience, the restaurant serves afternoon tea with inn-made treats.