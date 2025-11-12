For An Affordable Tour Of Portuguese Cuisine, Just Head For New England

One of travel's greatest delights, besides discovering breathtaking vistas and captivating cultures, is savoring the local cuisine. Some would even see food as the opening dialogue for connecting with a culture, which is how Anthony Bourdain always finds the best local restaurants while traveling. The Iberian Peninsula's westernmost country, hugging the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal, is no exception — it's even included in UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage for its Mediterranean diet. However, you don't have to save up a costly airplane ticket to visit this rising culinary destination. Surprisingly, New England has been home to a burgeoning and thriving Portuguese community for over a century now.

Portuguese cuisine doesn't immediately come to a foodie's mind when compared to some of its more famous Mediterranean cousins like Spain and Italy. However, it is certainly beginning to appear more often, as Lisbon is considered one of the best foodie destinations, per Rick Steves. Due to its great legacy as explorers and seafarers, as well as a pastiche of many cultures that have informed the country's national identity, the Portuguese flavor profile is far from being insular. Modern-day Portuguese cuisine is a veritable mosaic of ingredients — the Roman empire introduced wheat, onions, and olives, while explorers in the 15th century brought back cinnamon and curry powder from Asian countries.

Portuguese immigrants have been trickling steadily to the northeastern shore of the United States from the 1800s up until the 1990s. With every new wave, they have brought with them family recipes and regional delicacies. As such, the area is great for exploring Portuguese cuisine at affordable prices. Enjoy shopping for traditional foods and tasting delicious dishes in Fall River and Boston in Massachusetts, or head to East Providence, Rhode Island, for a local hub of authentic Portuguese culture.