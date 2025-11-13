Boston, Massachusetts, is a hub for education and finance among other industries, and it has developed quite an urban sprawl over its long history. Its commuter communities include the suburb of Beverly, which has the most desirable ZIP code in the U.S., and Newton, a leafy suburb called the "Garden City." Another Boston suburb worth exploring by bike is Arlington, just 6 miles northwest of Boston.

Arlington is deeply connected to the American Revolution. When the British retreated from the war's first battle at Lexington and Concord, the bloody Battle of Menotomy took place here in 1775 between the Redcoats and the Minutemen. Now, the town preserves its history in charming architecture, museums, landmarks, and events, and there's even a nationally recognized bicycle path named after these local heroes called the Minuteman Bikeway. It is also a fully contemporary town of about 47,000 people that is a desirable place to live, with a good selection of retail stores and restaurants.

To get to this charming suburb, Arlington is 8 miles by car from Faneuil Hall and 10 miles from Boston Logan International Airport. It also borders Cambridge, which is home to both Harvard and MIT, known for being the famous college town where you can find America's ugliest building. To embrace Arlington's bike-friendly nature, you can mount your two-wheeler from downtown Boston, reaching Arlington in about an hour.