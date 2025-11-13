A Bike-Friendly Hub With New England Charm, Quaint Shops, And Dining Is Just A Short Ride From Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is a hub for education and finance among other industries, and it has developed quite an urban sprawl over its long history. Its commuter communities include the suburb of Beverly, which has the most desirable ZIP code in the U.S., and Newton, a leafy suburb called the "Garden City." Another Boston suburb worth exploring by bike is Arlington, just 6 miles northwest of Boston.
Arlington is deeply connected to the American Revolution. When the British retreated from the war's first battle at Lexington and Concord, the bloody Battle of Menotomy took place here in 1775 between the Redcoats and the Minutemen. Now, the town preserves its history in charming architecture, museums, landmarks, and events, and there's even a nationally recognized bicycle path named after these local heroes called the Minuteman Bikeway. It is also a fully contemporary town of about 47,000 people that is a desirable place to live, with a good selection of retail stores and restaurants.
To get to this charming suburb, Arlington is 8 miles by car from Faneuil Hall and 10 miles from Boston Logan International Airport. It also borders Cambridge, which is home to both Harvard and MIT, known for being the famous college town where you can find America's ugliest building. To embrace Arlington's bike-friendly nature, you can mount your two-wheeler from downtown Boston, reaching Arlington in about an hour.
All about Arlington's Minuteman Bikeway
The Minuteman Bikeway is an accomplished feat of vision, engineering, urban planning, and historic preservation that connects a community to its past in a useful, modern way. This 10-mile paved rail trail follows the route of the former Lexington and West Cambridge Railroad in the same area where the American Revolution began. It travels through Bedford, Lexington, Arlington, and Cambridge, ending near the Alewife Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA or T) Station in Cambridge. Arlington has convenient access to roadways, as it's near Route 2 and Interstates 93 and 95, but it doesn't have its own MBTA station. For public transportation, people can take buses or bike to the T on the Minuteman Bikeway. Adding to its appeal, Arlington also has rental stations that are part of the Metro Boston Bluebike public bike share program.
Today, the Minuteman Bikeway is one of the most used rail trails in America, earning a place in the Rail Trail Hall of Fame. It is also designated a Millennium Trail by the White House. Arlington itself has been recognized as a Silver-Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists — one of four locations in Massachusetts. The path runs through the heart of town, making it easy to combine a ride or walk with shopping, dining, or cultural stops. The trail is also scenic, passing parks, Spy Pond, and historic sites tied to the American Revolution.
Shopping, dining, and places to stay in Arlington
Arlington's mix of quaint shops is a testament to the town's support of independent businesses. Pick up art and craft supplies at Play Time Crafts, browse for fine jewelry at Swanson Jewelers, take home an Arlington-branded souvenir from Arlington Centered, and admire the work of a local artist who creates 3D paper art at Yeiou. If there's a child in your life, stop by Henry Bear's Park, which consistently ranks as one of Boston's best toy stores.
The town also has a range of restaurants covering a variety of cuisines and price points. Try the very Massachusetts dish of New England cod cakes with Boston baked beans at Menotomy Grill and Tavern, head to the patio of the European-influenced Scutra, or scootch into a booth at Tryst, digging into its Faroe Island salmon.
Two hotels in the area stand out for their convenient locations, both starting at about $200 per night at the time of this writing. Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston/Cambridge-Arlington includes a hot breakfast, parking, and Wi-Fi in its rate. It's in the center of Arlington, only 20 feet from the border of Cambridge. Just outside of Arlington's borders, the AC Hotel Boston-Cambridge is a 10-minute walk from the Alewife T station, saving guests the hassle of driving and parking in the busy Boston Metro area.