Utah's Cozy Moab Lodge Is Surrounded By Red Cliffs, Canyon Vistas, And Colorado River Beauty

Nestled along the banks of the Colorado River is an expansive and unassuming lodge, where guests can enjoy an upscale stay surrounded by 2,000-foot-high Navajo sandstone cliffs. This is Red Cliffs Lodge Moab, a Marriott Bonvoy property that has been welcoming guests since 2002. It can be found about 17 miles from the town of Moab, one of the most fun and unique U.S. towns to visit, just off Milepost 14 on Scenic Highway 128. It's one of two sister properties, along with Red Cliffs Lodge Zion (located just minutes from Zion National Park).

This breathtaking lodge is the ideal base to begin your exploration into southern Utah's red-rock beauty. It combines the rustic charm you'd expect from a western desert experience with the modern amenities and comforts of a luxurious getaway. Here, you'll have access to a seasonal outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, firepits, and on-site dining. And the entire property is equipped with high-speed internet. But perhaps the best feature of this place is its proximity to some of the nation's most striking landscapes. A stay here will bring you close to a wide range of iconic attractions, including Arches National Park (about 30 minutes away) and Canyonlands National Park (less than an hour away), which has some of the Southwest's most vibrant canyon views.

Both of these treasures should certainly be on your itinerary for a scenic, unforgettable Utah road trip, and they provide ample opportunities for outdoor adventures, including hiking, off-road touring, horseback riding, and more. Marvel at the towers and strange, rust-colored formations dating back more than 180 million years. And, from the comfort of your room, admire the mighty Colorado River, which has whittled away at the canyon walls and shaped its surrounding natural environment from ancient times till now.