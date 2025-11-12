Utah's Cozy Moab Lodge Is Surrounded By Red Cliffs, Canyon Vistas, And Colorado River Beauty
Nestled along the banks of the Colorado River is an expansive and unassuming lodge, where guests can enjoy an upscale stay surrounded by 2,000-foot-high Navajo sandstone cliffs. This is Red Cliffs Lodge Moab, a Marriott Bonvoy property that has been welcoming guests since 2002. It can be found about 17 miles from the town of Moab, one of the most fun and unique U.S. towns to visit, just off Milepost 14 on Scenic Highway 128. It's one of two sister properties, along with Red Cliffs Lodge Zion (located just minutes from Zion National Park).
This breathtaking lodge is the ideal base to begin your exploration into southern Utah's red-rock beauty. It combines the rustic charm you'd expect from a western desert experience with the modern amenities and comforts of a luxurious getaway. Here, you'll have access to a seasonal outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, firepits, and on-site dining. And the entire property is equipped with high-speed internet. But perhaps the best feature of this place is its proximity to some of the nation's most striking landscapes. A stay here will bring you close to a wide range of iconic attractions, including Arches National Park (about 30 minutes away) and Canyonlands National Park (less than an hour away), which has some of the Southwest's most vibrant canyon views.
Both of these treasures should certainly be on your itinerary for a scenic, unforgettable Utah road trip, and they provide ample opportunities for outdoor adventures, including hiking, off-road touring, horseback riding, and more. Marvel at the towers and strange, rust-colored formations dating back more than 180 million years. And, from the comfort of your room, admire the mighty Colorado River, which has whittled away at the canyon walls and shaped its surrounding natural environment from ancient times till now.
Staying and dining at Red Cliffs Lodge Moab
This property offers 110 rooms, 79 of which face the creek, while the others face the Colorado River. All units come with a separate dining area and kitchenette, mini-fridge, coffee maker, essential toiletries, climate controls, and daily housekeeping. The Creekside King Suite is the most affordable. This cozy room has views of the peaceful pasture and creek, a plush king-size bed, a comfy sitting area, and a sofa bed. Meanwhile, the luxe Riverside King Cabin features an outdoor hot tub on its spacious wraparound patio, work desk, living area with a fireplace, and spectacular vistas of the winding river and impressive sandstone formations beyond. Nightly rates for 2026 at the lodge start at $429 (subject to seasonal fluctuations).
When you're hungry, head to one of the three dining options. The Bar serves up new takes on pub classics — here, you'll find dishes like loaded fries, mac and cheese, and steak sandwiches for a delicious and filling meal (open for lunch). Ember, the lodge's signature restaurant (open for breakfast and dinner), features typical American fare, with many dishes live-fire cooked to enhance bold, smoky flavors. Try the Chef's Canvas board, which comes with a New York strip, seasonal veggies and meats, and specialty sauces. Finally, the River Deck (open seasonally for lunch) provides exceptional river views, a salad bar, and tasty bites off the grill, including burgers, tacos, and all-beef hot dogs.
Red Cliffs Lodge Moab is family-friendly (with an on-site children's playland) and, happily, pet-friendly. For a small fee, you can bring up to two furry friends to stay with you in your suite. Note that, at the time of writing, the property is undertaking extensive renovations (to be completed in fall 2026) to redesign the lodge, overhaul certain rooms, and create a new restaurant. While the lodge remains open, some services may remain unavailable throughout the renovations.
Experiencing and traveling to Red Cliffs Lodge Moab
The most compelling reason to vacation in Moab is to experience the beauty of the American Southwest in person. You can arrange a variety of unique outdoor adventures through the lodge's on-site concierge team and their local partners. Start your morning with a rafting trip along the Colorado River (from $95), where you'll be treated to the sight of stunning geological formations in Castle Valley and easy yet thrilling rapids (Class I and II). To channel your inner cowboy or cowgirl, head on a midday trail ride, starting at the Red Cliffs Corral (from $159.99). Learn proper horseback-riding techniques and explore the wonders of Castle Creek Canyon with your gentle steed. If you're feeling exceptionally adventurous, try guided canyoneering, rock climbing, or even tandem skydiving. But the fun doesn't end when the sun goes down — learn the basics of astrophotography on a Moab Dark Sky Tour and discover the nocturnal magic that awaits in Arches National Park (from $89).
To reach the area, two regional hubs service Moab. Canyonlands Field Airport (CNY) is the closest, at just 30 miles from the lodge, while Grand Junction (GJT) is further, at 85 miles away, but offers a greater selection of direct flights. When planning your trip, be aware that the weather in Moab is generally pleasant, with short winters and very little precipitation, but temperatures can soar to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in July and August. This will feel more intense at the high elevation (around 4,000 feet). Meanwhile, an autumn visit will bring cooler temperatures (mid-50s to mid-80s) — and you might be surprised to learn that the Utah desert is one of the top U.S. destinations to see fall foliage, with the trees in the Mighty 5 national parks coming alive with color.