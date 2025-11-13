Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Quiet Town With Trails, Historic Sites, And A Nearby Lake

Virginia, nicknamed "Old Dominion" and "Mother of Presidents", is home to everything from small rural communities to the largest Naval Station (Norfolk) in the world, from an Atlantic Ocean coastline to the western region's mountainous landscape. There are many modest locations that will surprise and delight visitors in the state, such as Floyd, an underrated Virginia town with a booming arts and wine scene. And just 40 minutes away sits another hidden gem, Dublin, with a population of just over 2,600. Nestled in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, it's a charming little town with plenty of attractions. Visitors can check out historic sites, enjoy a day at the lake, and explore the area via several miles of hiking trails.

Dublin's downtown historic district has nearly 100 buildings recognized for their historical significance and is comprised of structures built in the early 1900s, although some date to the mid-1800s. The Haven B. Howe House at Claytor Lake State Park is a must-visit while you're in the area. Construction of the two-story home was completed in 1879, and the house (now owned by the Virginia Conservation Commission) is currently utilized as a nature exhibit center educating visitors about local lake wildlife. Another stunning historic home is Rockwood Manor, which was built in 1875 and is currently a fabulous bed and breakfast. Sitting on 68 acres, its beauty and amenities rival even those of the Inn at Warner Hall in Gloucester, one of the East Coast's most elegant historic inns in Virginia's scenic countryside. Sitting off I-81, Dublin's historic setting is easy to access. Visitors can fly into Roanoke Regional Airport (51 miles away), or for those needing a larger airport, North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport (153 miles away) or Raleigh-Durham International Airport (187 miles away) might be better options.