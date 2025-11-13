Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Quiet Town With Trails, Historic Sites, And A Nearby Lake
Virginia, nicknamed "Old Dominion" and "Mother of Presidents", is home to everything from small rural communities to the largest Naval Station (Norfolk) in the world, from an Atlantic Ocean coastline to the western region's mountainous landscape. There are many modest locations that will surprise and delight visitors in the state, such as Floyd, an underrated Virginia town with a booming arts and wine scene. And just 40 minutes away sits another hidden gem, Dublin, with a population of just over 2,600. Nestled in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, it's a charming little town with plenty of attractions. Visitors can check out historic sites, enjoy a day at the lake, and explore the area via several miles of hiking trails.
Dublin's downtown historic district has nearly 100 buildings recognized for their historical significance and is comprised of structures built in the early 1900s, although some date to the mid-1800s. The Haven B. Howe House at Claytor Lake State Park is a must-visit while you're in the area. Construction of the two-story home was completed in 1879, and the house (now owned by the Virginia Conservation Commission) is currently utilized as a nature exhibit center educating visitors about local lake wildlife. Another stunning historic home is Rockwood Manor, which was built in 1875 and is currently a fabulous bed and breakfast. Sitting on 68 acres, its beauty and amenities rival even those of the Inn at Warner Hall in Gloucester, one of the East Coast's most elegant historic inns in Virginia's scenic countryside. Sitting off I-81, Dublin's historic setting is easy to access. Visitors can fly into Roanoke Regional Airport (51 miles away), or for those needing a larger airport, North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport (153 miles away) or Raleigh-Durham International Airport (187 miles away) might be better options.
Visit Claytor Lake for fishing, water sports, and history
Outdoor recreation is the name of the game at Claytor Lake State Park, nestled just a few minutes south of Dublin on the northern shore of 4,500-acre Claytor Lake. The lake is an angler's paradise; in fact, it is known for its sportfishing. Fish often pulled from the lake include walleye, several types of bass, catfish, and carp. The best time to fish Claytor Lake is between spring and fall, with the early morning and late evening hours being the best times to cast a line. Pro tip: The rocky shoreline of Claytor Lake, particularly the shoreline between Texas Hollow and Spooky Hollow, is the perfect place to fish for smallmouth bass. Looking for a place to dock your boat or perhaps rent a boat for the day? The park has the on-site, full-service marina that has boat slips, rental boats, boating necessities, and snacks. For those who prefer to fish a bit closer to the shore, there is an accessible fishing pier at the park.
Not an angler? Not a problem. There are plenty of other ways to enjoy your day at the lake, including swimming. Kayaking, canoeing, jetskiing, paddleboarding, and pedal boating are popular activities, and you can easily rent necessary equipment for the day at Claytor Lake Watersports or Mountain 2 Island. Camping is an option for those wanting to extend their time on the lake and spend a night or two. Visitors can choose from one of three lodges or 15 waterfront cabins with boat slips. Additional amenities include picnic areas, two gift shops, a snack bar (seasonal), and playgrounds for the kids. Be sure to visit the historic Howe House before leaving the park; interactive exhibits will teach you about the lake and the surrounding area.
Dublin area trails to explore
Once you've taken in Claytor Lake, enjoy some "dry land" activities at the state park. Visitors can choose from six hiking and biking trails; in total, there are 7 miles of easy trails that are open to visitors all year long. The trails are perfect for families. Shady Ridge Trail caters to children by offering a brochure that kids can use to learn more about nature as they walk the ⅔-mile loop. Two other trails take hikers from the campgrounds to various points of interest before looping back. Looking for something more difficult? Challenge yourself to finish a 5K cross-country run on a path designed by a local Boy Scouts troop. If you're visiting in the autumn, check out the picturesque Virginia Creeper Trail (about an hour and a half away), where you can bike through a tunnel of fall color.
Traveling 30 minutes to Blacksburg, you can visit the Heritage Community Park Loop, an easy path just under 2 miles long. This popular pet-friendly trail is best visited between February and November. As visitors explore the path leading them through the Heritage Community Park and Natural Area, they will pass a variety of terrain, including meadows, marshes, and dry streambeds. Birdwatchers will have the chance to see over 175 distinct bird species, including those that use the area as their breeding grounds. Plan your visit for the spring, and you can view migrating songbirds; visit during fall migration (thought to be the best time for birders), and you'll spot everything from raptors to bay-breasted warblers. Other wildlife are found in Heritage Community park as well, including weasels, bobcats, river otters, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, woodchucks, and several species of butterflies.