Near The Tennessee Border Lies An Affordable Virginia Town With A Scenic Pass Into The Appalachians
The Heart of Appalachia is filled with outdoor adventure, scenic sights, and small-town charm that's all waiting to be discovered. Before diving deep into the Appalachian Valley, stop by the small town of Weber City in Scott County. It's close to the Tennessee border and just 6 miles from Kingsport, Tennessee. If you're flying in, the Tri-Cities Regional Airport is a quick 30 minutes away by car. Weber City is a small town with a population of about 1,500 people. It's primarily residential and provides a quieter destination on your journey through the area. It's also one of the more affordable stops in the state, as Weber City was ranked number 21 out of over 500 places in Virginia with the lowest cost of living (according to Niche). Your budget might just go a bit more with a few days here.
Its proximity to many outdoor recreation, state parks, and historical sites makes it a great addition to the itinerary. If you're looking for adventure, just 20 minutes away is Natural Tunnel State Park. Beyond that, there's Devil's Bathtub, a "naturally smooth" swim hole that's worth the hike. And if you're all in on exploring Scott County's nature retreats, don't miss out on Clinch River State Park, about a 50-minute drive from the town. A trip to Weber City also goes hand in hand with visiting Virginia's "Gateway to the West," Gate City, which is just right beside it. Here, you'll find plenty of opportunities for shopping for vintage items, antiques, and collectibles.
Dive into nature and adventure around Weber City
You won't have to go very far to get the adrenaline going in and around Weber. City. Don't miss out on Natural Tunnel State Park, Virginia's most surreal natural wonder, where you can check hiking, scenic views, and family-friendly activities off the bucket list. The stars of the destination are, of course, the gorge and tunnel that is its namesake. Whether you want to take a peek into those features or find a view overlooking the whole gorge, there's a hiking trail for you. If hiking's not on your agenda, don't worry. There is an available chair lift that takes you directly to the tunnel floor. Aside from these, there are guided canoe and kayak trips, wild cave tours, guided wildflower walks, and even guided bird-watching hikes. The availability of these options depends on the season and weather. If a day trip isn't enough for exploring, there are cabins and recreational yurts, and two campgrounds available for use.
If you'd like to go on the water, you can head to the Clinch River. At Clinch River Life, there are opportunities to go tubing and kayaking for anywhere from 90 minutes up to three hours. Explore 2 miles of the river and back again to their staging area. After floating down the waters, make a day of it and bring food for a picnic with the whole family.
Explore music and history
Take a break from all the adventures and get to know the music scene in Weber City. For any music lovers out there, Leonard Stallard's Lazy Time Pickin Parlor is the spot to go. It's a music store where folks can join in on casual jam sessions. The Pickin Parlor is also a great stop if you're planning on going on a music tour of Scott County. A Crooker Road Music Tour of the county includes stops at Allen Hicks Friday Night Jams in Nickelsville and Weber City's own Pickin Parlor.
Just 15 minutes away, you'll also find the Carter Family Fold. Here is the home of "the first family of country music," A.P. Carter and the Carter Family. The venue still hosts shows and live music events dedicated to keeping the spirit of bluegrass and folk music. There's also a museum where you can learn more about the family's history and impact on country music, with exhibits, memorabilia, and more. You can also visit the cabin and birthplace of A.P. Carter.