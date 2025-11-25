Near The Tennessee Border Lies An Affordable Virginia Town With A Scenic Pass Into The Appalachians

The Heart of Appalachia is filled with outdoor adventure, scenic sights, and small-town charm that's all waiting to be discovered. Before diving deep into the Appalachian Valley, stop by the small town of Weber City in Scott County. It's close to the Tennessee border and just 6 miles from Kingsport, Tennessee. If you're flying in, the Tri-Cities Regional Airport is a quick 30 minutes away by car. Weber City is a small town with a population of about 1,500 people. It's primarily residential and provides a quieter destination on your journey through the area. It's also one of the more affordable stops in the state, as Weber City was ranked number 21 out of over 500 places in Virginia with the lowest cost of living (according to Niche). Your budget might just go a bit more with a few days here.

Its proximity to many outdoor recreation, state parks, and historical sites makes it a great addition to the itinerary. If you're looking for adventure, just 20 minutes away is Natural Tunnel State Park. Beyond that, there's Devil's Bathtub, a "naturally smooth" swim hole that's worth the hike. And if you're all in on exploring Scott County's nature retreats, don't miss out on Clinch River State Park, about a 50-minute drive from the town. A trip to Weber City also goes hand in hand with visiting Virginia's "Gateway to the West," Gate City, which is just right beside it. Here, you'll find plenty of opportunities for shopping for vintage items, antiques, and collectibles.