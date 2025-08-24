Virginia's Most Surreal Natural Wonder Hides In An Appalachian Mountains State Park With Family-Friendly Fun
While Virginia Beach and Shenandoah National Park attract crowds every year, a lesser-known destination might just be the most beautiful place in Virginia's Appalachians. Located about 2 hours above Knoxville, Tennessee, Natural Tunnel State Park is home to a gargantuan hole in the mountain. Measuring 850 feet long and a staggering 10 stories tall, it appears seemingly out of nowhere. Even more impressive, this tunnel was formed not by a jumbo drill but by the forces of nature.
Millions of years ago, slightly acidic rainwater sank into the soil, dissolving the limestone and minerals lying beneath. Eventually, the stone gave way, creating a massive cave that became the tunnel we see today. In fact, the tunnel is so huge that the South Atlantic & Ohio Railroad laid railway tracks from one end to the other in 1893. Although the park opened in 1971, visitors can still watch the train chug into the tunnel from the chairlift or the observation deck.
However, Natural Tunnel State Park offers so much more than a really big hole. There are also two campgrounds with partial hookups (water and electricity), yurts, and comfy cabins that serve up dreamy mountain views. Visitors can also spend the day by the 5,400-square-foot swimming pool (check the park's website to make sure it's open) or hike the Lover's Leap Trail. Whether you spend the night or add on a side trip to Kentucky's unique trail towns near iconic sites, the park makes a great Appalachia excursion.
Take a thrilling chairlift ride or discover miles of trails at Natural Tunnel State Park
Start your adventure at Natural Tunnel State Park by taking the retro chairlift to the mouth of the tunnel. Even though it was constructed back in 1989, the lift is completely safe and one of the park's coolest features. The best time to visit is in the fall, when the autumn foliage is on full display during your descent into the gorge. The ride takes a little over five minutes and carries you about 500 feet. Keep in mind that you can't actually walk into the tunnel because it's still actively used by trains, but you'll get a good look from the observation platform.
Although the chairlift is open every day, some visitors have arrived to find it closed. To be on the safe side, check the park's website before planning your trip, especially if you're traveling with elders or small children who might struggle with the stairs. If you opt out of the chairlift, the journey will take you down (and back up) roughly 175 stairs. It's not really a hike, but will definitely make you sweat.
Fortunately, the 909-acre park offers a network of nine well-maintained trails, ranging from beginner-friendly to moderately challenging. Backing up the slogan "Virginia is for Lovers," the Lover's Leap Trail is one of the park's most popular. This 1-mile path takes hikers to a scenic overlook where, according ot legend, two tragic lovers jumped to their deaths.
Kayak the Clinch River or take a cave tour at Natural Tunnels State Park
Natural Tunnel's park-sponsored events add another highlight to an already top-notch outing. However, you'll need to do a little planning. Through the Cove Ridge Center, visitors can join kayak or canoe tours, guided hikes, and cave excursions. The kayaking trip takes about four hours and is a relaxing paddle along the Clinch River. Costing around $15 per person (at the time of writing), it's an affordable activity that gets you up close with the local wildlife, including great blue herons.
The caving tours explore a different side of Natural Tunnel State Park's underground history via Bolling Cave or Pannell Cave. During the Civil War, Confederate soldiers hauled saltpeter from many caves in the park. This mineral was an essential ingredient for making gunpowder, and mining evidence can still be seen today. These tours are all quite budget-friendly, but you need to reserve your spot in advance.
You'll need at least two full days in the park to join the tours, see the tunnel, and get a hike in. However, if you have more time, stop at the nearby Wilderness Road State Park to check out the seasonal frontier reenactments. Or, discover other quirky natural wonders, such as the eerie Nada Tunnel that's a gateway to Kentucky's Red River Gorge or Kentucky's hidden Broke Leg Falls surrounded by natural beauty.