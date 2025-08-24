Virginia's Most Surreal Natural Wonder Hides In An Appalachian Mountains State Park With Family-Friendly Fun

While Virginia Beach and Shenandoah National Park attract crowds every year, a lesser-known destination might just be the most beautiful place in Virginia's Appalachians. Located about 2 hours above Knoxville, Tennessee, Natural Tunnel State Park is home to a gargantuan hole in the mountain. Measuring 850 feet long and a staggering 10 stories tall, it appears seemingly out of nowhere. Even more impressive, this tunnel was formed not by a jumbo drill but by the forces of nature.

Millions of years ago, slightly acidic rainwater sank into the soil, dissolving the limestone and minerals lying beneath. Eventually, the stone gave way, creating a massive cave that became the tunnel we see today. In fact, the tunnel is so huge that the South Atlantic & Ohio Railroad laid railway tracks from one end to the other in 1893. Although the park opened in 1971, visitors can still watch the train chug into the tunnel from the chairlift or the observation deck.

However, Natural Tunnel State Park offers so much more than a really big hole. There are also two campgrounds with partial hookups (water and electricity), yurts, and comfy cabins that serve up dreamy mountain views. Visitors can also spend the day by the 5,400-square-foot swimming pool (check the park's website to make sure it's open) or hike the Lover's Leap Trail. Whether you spend the night or add on a side trip to Kentucky's unique trail towns near iconic sites, the park makes a great Appalachia excursion.