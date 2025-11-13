This Charming Maine Cottage Comes With A Lobster Boat Library, Beach Access, And Coastal Views

Known for its picturesque Holmes Bay and outdoor activities like sailing and lobstering, Maine's scenic Bold Coast is a destination you won't soon forget. When it comes to accommodations, a two-bedroom cottage in Machiasport on Airbnb offers direct access to Holmes Bay, where guests can explore the shoreline or simply enjoy the coastal views. With more than 200 positive reviews and an average rating of 4.98 stars, this "guest favorite" cottage can serve as your home base from which to explore nearby attractions like Acadia National Park, Campobello Island, and Eastport.

The cottage features a double bed in one room, bunk beds in the other, and a sofa bed in the living room, comfortably accommodating up to four guests altogether. A standout feature is the deck with a grill, where guests can cook fresh lobster or other local seafood while enjoying views of the bay. Another highlight is the nonfunctional lobster boat out front, which has been repainted and repurposed into a cozy library and TV room to read or relax with a good book, movie, or board game.

As for amenities, there's a full kitchen, Wi-Fi, hot water, and a washer and dryer along with other essentials like an iron and towels. Adding to its charm, the cottage was even featured on Season 3 of HBO's "Beach Cottage Chronicles," a docuseries spotlighting unique waterfront properties across the United States. It has a two-night minimum, with prices at the time of writing around $250 a night plus fees.