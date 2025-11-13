This Charming Maine Cottage Comes With A Lobster Boat Library, Beach Access, And Coastal Views
Known for its picturesque Holmes Bay and outdoor activities like sailing and lobstering, Maine's scenic Bold Coast is a destination you won't soon forget. When it comes to accommodations, a two-bedroom cottage in Machiasport on Airbnb offers direct access to Holmes Bay, where guests can explore the shoreline or simply enjoy the coastal views. With more than 200 positive reviews and an average rating of 4.98 stars, this "guest favorite" cottage can serve as your home base from which to explore nearby attractions like Acadia National Park, Campobello Island, and Eastport.
The cottage features a double bed in one room, bunk beds in the other, and a sofa bed in the living room, comfortably accommodating up to four guests altogether. A standout feature is the deck with a grill, where guests can cook fresh lobster or other local seafood while enjoying views of the bay. Another highlight is the nonfunctional lobster boat out front, which has been repainted and repurposed into a cozy library and TV room to read or relax with a good book, movie, or board game.
As for amenities, there's a full kitchen, Wi-Fi, hot water, and a washer and dryer along with other essentials like an iron and towels. Adding to its charm, the cottage was even featured on Season 3 of HBO's "Beach Cottage Chronicles," a docuseries spotlighting unique waterfront properties across the United States. It has a two-night minimum, with prices at the time of writing around $250 a night plus fees.
Getting to the Machiasport cottage and things to do in the area
The best way to reach the cottage is by car, and out-of-state visitors can easily rent one at the airport. This way, you can start your road trip as soon as you land. Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport (BHB) is the nearest airport, and it's about a 20-minute drive to Bar Harbor. This doesn't offer the best selection of flights, though, and if you're not coming from Maine or Massachusetts, you might have to look for flights landing in larger airports like Portland (PWM) or even Halifax (YHZ).
Ahead of arriving, make sure to brush up on the most crucial questions you need to ask your Airbnb host before booking. For example, you'll want to be in touch with the hosts regarding your check-in time, as well as how to enter the property. Some home rentals have a physical key, while others use a lockbox or other methods.
While you might enjoy spending the majority of your time at the cottage and even cooking most meals there, there are certainly some cozy cafes and restaurants for when you're ready to explore the town. The Airbnb hosts recommend Helen's Restaurant in Machias, and diners on Google rave about the food and friendly service there. The menu is fairly extensive, with dishes ranging from lobster rolls and seared scallops to homemade meatloaf and sweet potato fries. Another popular spot is Mason's Brewing Company Downeast, a microbrewery that also serves pizza and comfort foods like quesadillas and sandwiches. If you're simply after a fresh cup of coffee and a fluffy pastry or breakfast sandwich, head to West Branch Café. You can also explore the beach town of Cutler less than 30 minutes southeast of Machias or take a puffin-watching cruise from Cutler Harbor.