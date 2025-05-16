Arizona's Wildly Underrated County Park Features Miles Of Hiking And Biking Trails Just Outside Of Tucson
Arizona's dry climate and sunny weather make the state incredible for outdoor recreation. While the northern part of the state is known for its breathtaking walks to energy vortexes at the world's "most mindful" escape in Sedona or the Lava River Cave near Flagstaff that's literally a living museum inside a hole in the ground, Southern Arizona isn't to be outdone. Tucson Mountain Park, one of the largest and underrated county parks in the United States, is just 8 miles west of downtown Tucson. With 62 miles of trails for hiking, biking, or horseback riding, a campground, and the magnificent Sonoran Desert sunsets, the park is a beautiful place to spend a day or longer — best of all, it's free to visit.
In April 1929, the Pima County Parks Commission established Tucson Mountain Park as a recreation and wildlife area free from development for the city. A few years later, during the Great Depression, the Civilian Conservation Corps built roads, trails, and recreational facilities for users in the area. Many are still in use today, including a lookout at Gates Pass and the Bajada Loop Drive picnic areas in neighboring Saguaro National Park, an underrated Arizona gem that preserves and protects the native Saguaro cacti around Tucson.
The jaw-dropping desert scenes of Tucson Mountain Park are easy to access from downtown or the Tucson International Airport, just 20 minutes away. From I-10, take exit 257 to Speedway Boulevard, then head west. Stay left as the road changes to Gates Pass Road before the park's entrance.
Trails for everyone to explore at Tucson Mountain Park
Whether going solo or with a larger group, you'll have dozens of trails to explore in the park and nearby, just be sure to bring plenty of sunscreen, water, and electrolytes. The 4-mile Brown Mountain Loop is a rocky adventure through the desert on foot or on two wheels, where you'll see blooming saguaros in the early summer months. If you need a break along the way, stop at the Juan Santa Cruz Picnic Area, which is a great place to visit at night and see the stars.
The Feliz Paseos Park trail network, adjacent to Tucson Mountain Park, is the first in Arizona to ensure outdoor access for everyone. The wide, looping trails at Feliz Paseos Park are less than 1.5 miles in total and have benches and rest areas throughout so you can take a breather and stay hydrated. Near the parking area, you'll find ADA-accessible restrooms, as well as a picnic area and a shady place to spot birds, squirrels, and coyotes. Watch your step, though, as there are rattlesnakes and gila monsters in both parks.
Be sure to check the weather before exploring the 20,000 acres of beautiful desert scenery. On average, Tucson sees over 350 sunny days every year, giving you a high likelihood of having great weather, especially in the mornings. Before setting out for a hike, don't forget your hat and sunblock. During the summer months, temperatures can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit and monsoons are frequent. While the thunderstorms can be incredible sights, they can also cause flash floods.
Not just a nature park
If you're looking to spend the night in the Sonoran Desert, you can stay at the Gilbert Ray Campground in Tucson Mountain Park. Here, you'll likely catch a gorgeous sunset and have phone coverage to keep in touch with others. Although there are no showers, the campground has water stations and restrooms. During the summer months, two smaller sections of the campground close, though there is still plenty of room to bring your trailer or put up a tent. Campsites start at $10 for a tent and $35 for an RV. Reservations must be made in advance.
The jaw-dropping scenes of Arizona's desert have been the backdrop for notable Western movies and countless adventures, many of which were filmed in and around Tucson. If you can't get enough of classics like "Bonanza" and "Gunsmoke" and want to experience a piece of American film history, don't miss visiting Old Tucson, where you can experience an Old West movie studio and theme park. The area hosts ghost tours, events, and Western-style photo booths that will send you and your group back in time. Note that if you're looking to make your own movies at the park or take photos for commercial use, you'll need to apply for a free permit from Pima County. Since Tucson is a UNESCO city of culinary excellence, you must also try the nationally-renowned local Mexican food while adventuring through the desert terrain.