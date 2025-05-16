Arizona's Wildly Underrated County Park Features Miles Of Hiking And Biking Trails Just Outside Of Tucson

Arizona's dry climate and sunny weather make the state incredible for outdoor recreation. While the northern part of the state is known for its breathtaking walks to energy vortexes at the world's "most mindful" escape in Sedona or the Lava River Cave near Flagstaff that's literally a living museum inside a hole in the ground, Southern Arizona isn't to be outdone. Tucson Mountain Park, one of the largest and underrated county parks in the United States, is just 8 miles west of downtown Tucson. With 62 miles of trails for hiking, biking, or horseback riding, a campground, and the magnificent Sonoran Desert sunsets, the park is a beautiful place to spend a day or longer — best of all, it's free to visit.

In April 1929, the Pima County Parks Commission established Tucson Mountain Park as a recreation and wildlife area free from development for the city. A few years later, during the Great Depression, the Civilian Conservation Corps built roads, trails, and recreational facilities for users in the area. Many are still in use today, including a lookout at Gates Pass and the Bajada Loop Drive picnic areas in neighboring Saguaro National Park, an underrated Arizona gem that preserves and protects the native Saguaro cacti around Tucson.

The jaw-dropping desert scenes of Tucson Mountain Park are easy to access from downtown or the Tucson International Airport, just 20 minutes away. From I-10, take exit 257 to Speedway Boulevard, then head west. Stay left as the road changes to Gates Pass Road before the park's entrance.