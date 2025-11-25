Nestled Between Milwaukee And Chicago Is A Scenic Village With Lush Woodlands And Prairie Gardens
Searching for an outdoorsy getaway? Look to Lake Michigan. You'll find scenic towns in all four states bordering America's third-largest lake, so whether you prefer exploring Chicago's hippest neighborhoods like the Old Town Triangle or taking in the sights at the postcard-perfect marina of Pentwater, Michigan, you'll find plenty to do on Lake Michigan's shores. And nestled between Milwaukee and Chicago, you'll discover Somers, Wisconsin, a rural village with lush woodlands and prairie gardens.
With a population of around 8,000 people, the village of Somers has small-town charm and scenic natural beauty. More than half of the village's total area is dedicated to farmland, particularly corn, soybeans, wheat, and cabbage. Local parks and trails offer opportunities for hiking, birding, and fishing, as well as cross-country skiing during the winter months.
Despite its rural location, Somers is easy to reach thanks to its proximity to Interstate 94. The village is about a half-hour drive from Milwaukee or an hour drive from Chicago, where you'll also find the closest major airports. While there are currently no hotels inside Somers' borders, you'll find several options in the neighboring cities of Racine (Wisconsin's lakeside city with an award-winning beach) and Kenosha (an affordable foodie city on Lake Michigan's shores).
Exploring Somers' woodlands and prairies
One of Somers' top destinations is Petrifying Springs Park, a 350-acre woodland park along the Pike River that first opened in 1928. Its hills and forests are covered in trails used for hiking and mountain biking. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding are popular in the winter. You'll also find baseball fields, volleyball courts, playgrounds, and a golf course. There's even a German beer garden within the park limits. A Tripadvisor reviewer calls Petrifying Springs "one of the best parks in the state."
A short distance from Petrifying Springs Park, you'll find the serene Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum. With 5 miles of trails across 90 acres of woods and prairies surrounding the Pike River, Hawthorn Hollow is an attractive destination for birders and nature lovers. Within Hawthorn Hollow, some of Somers' earliest buildings have been preserved, including the old Somers Town Hall and two schoolhouses.
You can see another side of Somers' landscapes at Somers Farm, containing 160 acres of farmland, prairies, and natural landscapes maintained as open space to nurture native flora and fauna. Somers Farm is home to Enterprise Garden and Beaver Creek Gardens, growing fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. And for a stunning view of Lake Michigan, stop by the 2-acre 7th Place Overlook Park.
Somers' local businesses
You can get to know Somers even better by visiting its local businesses and restaurants. Oakfire Pizza is one of the village's most popular restaurants, specializing in wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, and newcomer Sazón Tacos and Tequila serves freshly made tortillas. Enjoy homemade pasta at Italian restaurant Stella's Casa Capri, established in 1954. Then there's the Hobnob, also established in 1954, a classic Wisconsin supper club serving steak and seafood with live music on the weekends. Watch the big game at bar and grill Somers House, with frequent viewing parties and drink specials.
Many of Somers' local businesses have a connection to nature. Jerry Smith's Pumpkin Farm hosts events like hayrides and sells fresh produce and baked goods in the Country Store. Meanwhile, Burr Oak Greenhouse & Country Gift Shoppe offers houseplants and flowers, as well as seasonal gifts and home decor. As of this writing, Somers is currently experiencing financial growth, and several new businesses are scheduled to open in the upcoming years — so keep an eye out for more shops and restaurants to visit.