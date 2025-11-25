Nestled Between Milwaukee And Chicago Is A Scenic Village With Lush Woodlands And Prairie Gardens

Searching for an outdoorsy getaway? Look to Lake Michigan. You'll find scenic towns in all four states bordering America's third-largest lake, so whether you prefer exploring Chicago's hippest neighborhoods like the Old Town Triangle or taking in the sights at the postcard-perfect marina of Pentwater, Michigan, you'll find plenty to do on Lake Michigan's shores. And nestled between Milwaukee and Chicago, you'll discover Somers, Wisconsin, a rural village with lush woodlands and prairie gardens.

With a population of around 8,000 people, the village of Somers has small-town charm and scenic natural beauty. More than half of the village's total area is dedicated to farmland, particularly corn, soybeans, wheat, and cabbage. Local parks and trails offer opportunities for hiking, birding, and fishing, as well as cross-country skiing during the winter months.

Despite its rural location, Somers is easy to reach thanks to its proximity to Interstate 94. The village is about a half-hour drive from Milwaukee or an hour drive from Chicago, where you'll also find the closest major airports. While there are currently no hotels inside Somers' borders, you'll find several options in the neighboring cities of Racine (Wisconsin's lakeside city with an award-winning beach) and Kenosha (an affordable foodie city on Lake Michigan's shores).