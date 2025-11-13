A Scenic Maine Beach Perfect For Surfing Offers Island Views And Riverfront Beauty

Mention the state of Maine, and the first words that come to mind are often lobster rolls, parks, pine trees, and lighthouses. Many people who have not visited the state might not realize that Maine also boasts gorgeous waterfronts, from charming beaches on hidden coastlines to quiet islands with renowned beaches. As most locals can tell you, one of the most popular spots is Popham Beach in Phippsburg.

Located on a scenic peninsula halfway up the coast, Popham Beach has surfable waves with riverfront beauty and views of Wood and Fox islands just offshore. A major highlight of the 605-acre beach park is the dual rivermouths that define its location. Positioned in a unique location where Atlantic waves meet the Morse and Kennebec Rivers, the beach park is a hive of activity and natural beauty with hiking trails, kayaking, sunbathing, and even scuba diving. Just keep an eye out for the sharks.

If the shark warning keeps anyone out of the water, the peninsula also delivers on historic sites. The north side of the park is home to Fort Popham and Fort Baldwin, which both housed soldiers during World War I. Likewise, the views of Seguin Island to the southeast include its 18th-century lighthouse; it's the state's tallest such structure and was commissioned by George Washington during his second term as president. History buffs can also appreciate that Popham is literally the site of the first attempted British colony in New England; it lasted from 1607 to 1608 and predates Plymouth by more than a decade.