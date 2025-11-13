A Scenic Maine Beach Perfect For Surfing Offers Island Views And Riverfront Beauty
Mention the state of Maine, and the first words that come to mind are often lobster rolls, parks, pine trees, and lighthouses. Many people who have not visited the state might not realize that Maine also boasts gorgeous waterfronts, from charming beaches on hidden coastlines to quiet islands with renowned beaches. As most locals can tell you, one of the most popular spots is Popham Beach in Phippsburg.
Located on a scenic peninsula halfway up the coast, Popham Beach has surfable waves with riverfront beauty and views of Wood and Fox islands just offshore. A major highlight of the 605-acre beach park is the dual rivermouths that define its location. Positioned in a unique location where Atlantic waves meet the Morse and Kennebec Rivers, the beach park is a hive of activity and natural beauty with hiking trails, kayaking, sunbathing, and even scuba diving. Just keep an eye out for the sharks.
If the shark warning keeps anyone out of the water, the peninsula also delivers on historic sites. The north side of the park is home to Fort Popham and Fort Baldwin, which both housed soldiers during World War I. Likewise, the views of Seguin Island to the southeast include its 18th-century lighthouse; it's the state's tallest such structure and was commissioned by George Washington during his second term as president. History buffs can also appreciate that Popham is literally the site of the first attempted British colony in New England; it lasted from 1607 to 1608 and predates Plymouth by more than a decade.
Surf the waves at Popham Beach
When it comes to wave riding at Popham Beach, the park doesn't host any pro surfing tournaments, but it does offer softer waves that are often ideal for longboarding and beginners. The beach, which extends about 3 miles southwest from the mouth of the Kennebec River, features both left- and right-breaking waves with sandbars that sometimes create unpredictable wave patterns. High-tide waves tend to be fast and hollow, while low tide often brings longer rides with breaks that start further out from the shore.
Despite undertows and occasional riptides, the beach is generally suitable for surfers of all levels, but it's particularly popular with experienced riders in the winter. That's when hurricane swells and frigid waters can offer lonely barrels that benefit from well-positioned rivermouth breaks and sandbars. Just keep in mind that lifeguards are only on duty during the summer, and past storms have led to very powerful waves. For example, back-to-back storms in 2024 destroyed parts of the beachfront and washed the picnic area out to sea.
While those same experienced surfers might prefer high tide, non-riders appreciate Popham Beach during low tide because that's when they can walk to Fox Island by foot. It's a short walk, but state authorities ask people to pay attention to the rising tides to avoid getting marooned on the island. The sandbars are typically covered with cold, fast-moving water within two hours after reaching low tide.
Visiting Popham Beach in Maine
Biddeford might have some of the state's best beaches, and Higgins Beach stands out as a local surf, swim, and fishing favorite, but Popham Beach State Park is actually Maine's busiest state beach, so plan accordingly. The park opens at 9 a.m. daily and closes at sunset, and parking typically reaches capacity early in the day during high season. An entrance fee ($8 for non-resident adults in 2025) is collected year-round at the entry booth. Popham Beach is well equipped with public restrooms, showers, and charcoal grills.
To visit Popham Beach Park, you need a car. The park is situated 16 miles south of Bath on Maine Route 209, and there is not a direct bus between Bath and the beach. While Bath is the biggest nearby town and has several places to stay, the peninsula does host a small handful of hotels, guesthouses, and B&Bs. The closest airports are Portland International Jetport and Augusta State, both of which are about 50 miles by car.