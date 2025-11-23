Just Outside Baltimore Lies A Friendly Community With Historic Mansions, Parks, And Outdoor Adventures

Maryland is a gift that keeps on giving! You can bask on its stunning beaches and have a thrilling time doing water activities. You can also treat yourself to the state's famous and delicious blue crabs in the "Crab Capital of the World" or visit the restaurants and trails of the waterfront town of Chesapeake City. If that's not enough, head 23 miles west of Baltimore, and you'll arrive in Marriottsville. This must-visit destination is home to a warm and welcoming community, and is ideal for families to visit. It invites you to explore historic, age-stained mansions, spend time in its many parks, and fill your days with exciting outdoor adventures.

Marriottsville is so conveniently located that one of its biggest attractions is the easy accessibility. It's connected to two major highways — Interstate 70 and Route 26 — so getting in and out is seamless. A 30-minute drive via I-70 will take you to Baltimore, and the closest airport is Baltimore-Washington International Airport, which is located less than 25 miles away. While there aren't many options to stay in Marriottsville itself, you can easily book accommodations in Baltimore, including big hotel names like Hyatt, Holiday Inn, and Wyndham. You'll also find cozy inns, B&Bs, and budget-friendly holiday homes.