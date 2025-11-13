What It's Really Like To Own A Private Island, According To People Who Did It

Nothing says "luxury" like a private island. Exclusivity, privacy, and top-tier vacation vibes are sought after by elites, romantics, and villains alike. Some of the most public-facing celebrities known to own private islands include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Steven Spielberg, Nicolas Cage, and Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio has spent a decade trying to build a luxury eco-resort on his island, Blackadore Caye in Belize, and Cage sold his Bahamian island in the Exumas after it turned out to be home to a rare iguana species (it sold in 2023 to Gunther, the world's richest dog). Out of the estimated thousands (or millions, depending on how you define "island") across the globe, there are more privately-owned islands than you might expect — and they're not all in the hands of billionaires. Yes, even a (very wealthy) canine can own an island. Cruise lines own private islands, too. But before you go feeling sorry for yourself, take heart: Owning a private island might not be as out of reach as you might think. Ordinary people are redefining what "island life" can be.

Take, for example, Canadian couple Virginie Lévesque and Eric Thériault. In 2019, a lighthearted question, "If you had to live on a deserted island, what's the one thing you must absolutely have?" sparked a real-life dream. In 2021, after island shopping and COVID-19 delays, they found their dream space, purchasing a 2-acre island in Bocas del Toro, a Panamanian archipelago in the Caribbean, for an undisclosed amount. They imported treated wood, tools, and supplies — even a Tritoon pontoon– and camped while they built a solar-powered, open-concept house facing the clear-blue Caribbean. Health issues prompted the couple to list their island for sale in 2025, now acquirable for roughly $12,000 in concessions plus additional expenses — and the pontoon's included.