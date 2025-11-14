Pennsylvania's Peaceful Mountain Borough Offers Trail Adventures And Scenic Camping

In recent years, Confluence has become a hotspot for mountain bikers and hikers thanks to the regional hiking and mountain biking trails that pass through the borough. In 2022, Larry Walsh with the Confluence Tourism Association told Thrillist, "This town went through the boom and bust of timber, coal, and railroading. And now it has been revived by bicycling."

The Laurel Highland Hiking Trail, a 70-mile route along Laurel Mountain, passes through Confluence near Jersey Hollow Road. AllTrails reviewers remark on the beautiful scenery, particularly in the fall as the leaves turn gorgeous hues of yellow and orange. The Great Allegheny Passage bike trail, a 335-mile trail that stretches from just outside Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., also passes through Confluence. The GAP trail website notes that it's "a favorite stop for its many B&Bs, guesthouses, restaurants, cafés, and an espresso shop."

Local restaurants and small businesses welcome the visitors. The Confluence Cyclery offers fast repairs, while also selling new bikes, rentals, and accessories, including souvenir T-shirts. Travelers often stop by the River's Edge Cafe for a meal on the wrap-around porch with scenic views of the Youghiogheny River; reviewers rave about the pasta dishes and seafood. Pamela's Pints and Provisions is another popular option, serving craft cocktails and a menu of pierogies, flatbreads, and salads. During a longer visit, visitors can browse the diverse selection of vintage furniture and decor at River's Edge Antiques or enjoy artwork at Tissue Farm, a coffee shop mixed with an art gallery in an old Chevrolet garage.