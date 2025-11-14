Pennsylvania's Peaceful Mountain Borough Offers Trail Adventures And Scenic Camping
Pennsylvania may be best known for its cities like Philadelphia, but don't miss the underrated Laurel Highlands region of Western Pennsylvania, home to the Allegheny Mountains and a byway that passes through cute small towns and tree-lined scenery. One Laurel Highlands town you'll want to visit is Confluence, Pennsylvania, for a peaceful lakeside escape in the mountains.
With a population of under 700 people, Confluence is a peaceful haven with plenty of outdoor activities. The 2,840-acre Youghiogheny River Lake welcomes swimmers, boaters, and fishers (with great campsites nearby), and major mountain biking and hiking trails run through the town. Confluence was historically a mining town, but in recent years, it's been revitalized as a popular stop on the Great Allegheny Passage mountain biking trail. Located in southwestern Pennsylvania, Confluence is a little under a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh (which has a revitalized and "criminally underrated" downtown) and about a 20-minute drive from both the Maryland and West Virginia borders.
Exploring the outdoors in Confluence
Looking for lakeside fun and camping? The Youghiogheny River Lake Recreation Area, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is a 16-mile-long lake that's one of the top spots in the region for water sports and boating. Nearby, you can pitch your tent at one of the many camping areas and fully explore the natural beauty in the region.
The popular Outflow Camping Area is nestled in a valley surrounded by forested mountains. It features group, tent, and RV sites, featuring amenities like showers, flush toilets, a picnic area, a playground, and cooking grills. Camper Jim L. on theDyrt.com, writes, "[T]his is a perfect place to see Ohiopyle and the Laurel Highlands," referring to Ohiopyle State Park, one of the East Coast's most underrated state parks, located about a 10-minute drive away. Other campsites in the area include WendyWorld or Yough Lake campgrounds, for both tent and RV camping, or Paddler's Lane Retreat, which also offers various cabin and vacation rentals. Most sites are seasonal from April to October, so double-check that they are open for business before planning.
There are several other notable outdoor areas in Confluence, too. The Joshua C. Whetzel, Jr. Memorial Recreation Area is a 40-acre respite with hiking trails to an observation area with views of the town. The Casselman River coincides with the Youghiogheny, offering boating access points as well as fishing areas. For the more adventurous traveler, State Game Lands 111 is an over 10,000-acre area for hunting, hiking, and birdwatching.
What to do in Confluence
In recent years, Confluence has become a hotspot for mountain bikers and hikers thanks to the regional hiking and mountain biking trails that pass through the borough. In 2022, Larry Walsh with the Confluence Tourism Association told Thrillist, "This town went through the boom and bust of timber, coal, and railroading. And now it has been revived by bicycling."
The Laurel Highland Hiking Trail, a 70-mile route along Laurel Mountain, passes through Confluence near Jersey Hollow Road. AllTrails reviewers remark on the beautiful scenery, particularly in the fall as the leaves turn gorgeous hues of yellow and orange. The Great Allegheny Passage bike trail, a 335-mile trail that stretches from just outside Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., also passes through Confluence. The GAP trail website notes that it's "a favorite stop for its many B&Bs, guesthouses, restaurants, cafés, and an espresso shop."
Local restaurants and small businesses welcome the visitors. The Confluence Cyclery offers fast repairs, while also selling new bikes, rentals, and accessories, including souvenir T-shirts. Travelers often stop by the River's Edge Cafe for a meal on the wrap-around porch with scenic views of the Youghiogheny River; reviewers rave about the pasta dishes and seafood. Pamela's Pints and Provisions is another popular option, serving craft cocktails and a menu of pierogies, flatbreads, and salads. During a longer visit, visitors can browse the diverse selection of vintage furniture and decor at River's Edge Antiques or enjoy artwork at Tissue Farm, a coffee shop mixed with an art gallery in an old Chevrolet garage.