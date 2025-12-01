Michigan's Underrated Village Next To A Pristine Lake Offers Small-Town Charm And Camping Spots

Michigan is filled with small-town gems, such as Arcadia, a beautiful Lake Michigan destination with a world-class golf course, or Empire, the gateway to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. However, there are many places that go overlooked, such as the village of Benzonia in Benzie County. With the shoreline of Lake Michigan just 7 miles away, it's no wonder that the town — set on the outskirts of a smaller lake nearby — remains largely under the radar. Compared to other places, Benzonia's offerings may seem simple yet appealing: A welcoming atmosphere, access to the beautiful Crystal Lake, and quiet camping spots.

Located in the northwest of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, Benzonia has a population of just 735, and small-town charm is part of its appeal. Most businesses in town line either side of Michigan Avenue, which runs north to the lakefront and the neighboring community of Beulah. While Beulah may be better-known for its direct lake access and quaint shops and galleries, Benzonia has an off-the-beaten-path appeal and small businesses run by friendly locals, both of which make the underrated town worth visiting.

Stop for a cappuccino at Keep on Grinding Coffee House, a cozy wood-lined café, before heading around the corner to the Benzie Area Historical Society and Museum (open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Here, you find permanent exhibits and more than 37,000 artifacts that tell the story of the town's past as a logging center and educational hub.