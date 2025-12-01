Michigan's Underrated Village Next To A Pristine Lake Offers Small-Town Charm And Camping Spots
Michigan is filled with small-town gems, such as Arcadia, a beautiful Lake Michigan destination with a world-class golf course, or Empire, the gateway to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. However, there are many places that go overlooked, such as the village of Benzonia in Benzie County. With the shoreline of Lake Michigan just 7 miles away, it's no wonder that the town — set on the outskirts of a smaller lake nearby — remains largely under the radar. Compared to other places, Benzonia's offerings may seem simple yet appealing: A welcoming atmosphere, access to the beautiful Crystal Lake, and quiet camping spots.
Located in the northwest of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, Benzonia has a population of just 735, and small-town charm is part of its appeal. Most businesses in town line either side of Michigan Avenue, which runs north to the lakefront and the neighboring community of Beulah. While Beulah may be better-known for its direct lake access and quaint shops and galleries, Benzonia has an off-the-beaten-path appeal and small businesses run by friendly locals, both of which make the underrated town worth visiting.
Stop for a cappuccino at Keep on Grinding Coffee House, a cozy wood-lined café, before heading around the corner to the Benzie Area Historical Society and Museum (open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Here, you find permanent exhibits and more than 37,000 artifacts that tell the story of the town's past as a logging center and educational hub.
Enjoy lake and river access in Benzonia
Apart from the town itself, there's no question that Benzonia's greatest asset is its access to water. The Betsie River flows across he southern side of town and is a popular destination for salmon and steelhead trout fishing. There are several places to access the water, such as on River Road and Homestead Dam. Another option is to pitch a tent at Winding River Campground (sites from $47 per night), which features waterfront camping and an outdoor pool in the summer. There are also glamping-style yurts (from $175 per night) and A-frame cabins (from $170 per night) with kitchenettes and grills available. Alternatively, book a cabin at the rustic Betsie Riverside Resort (from $129 per night), set in the woods near the river's edge.
On the northern side of Benzonia is the gorgeous 10,000-acre Crystal Lake, ideal for boating, fishing, kayaking, and swimming (in summer). Though attractions on the lakeshore are technically in Beulah, it's just a mile away. Visitors can walk the sands at Beulah Beach and enjoy the playground. In warmer weather, you can swim in the waters or rent a vessel, like kayaks ($45 per half-day) and stand-up paddleboards ($50 per half-day) at Crystal Lake Adventure Sports. At Crystal Lake Marina, visitors can also rent fishing boats and ski boats for more entertainment out on the water.
Camp by the water on Michigan's Lower Peninsula
In the general vicinity of the lake, camping options include Llama Meadows Eco Farm BaseCamp, a 16-acre farm in Benzonia, about a mile south of the water. Foliage-framed campsites start at $50 per night. If you're planning to picnic or barbecue at any area campsites, stop into Save A Lot in Benzonia to pick up groceries, or order gourmet deli sandwiches at the friendly, family-owned East Shore Market on Crystal Lake.
Elsewhere around town, the Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill is a lively cantina with shaded patio seating, while Upriver Pizza, closer to Betsie River, is a good choice for takeout. Rub shoulders with Benzonia residents at Hill Top Soda Shoppe, a popular venue where locals linger on the front porch, enjoying homemade ice cream and coffee.
Benzonia is about a 2.5-hour drive from Grand Rapids and its international airport, and you'll want a car to explore the area, as it's not well served by public transportation. Heading the other direction, the town is a 45-minute drive from the one-of-a-kind Midwest destination of Traverse City. The scenic city on Lake Michigan has an underappreciated wine scene, making it a perfect stop on a road trip around the state.