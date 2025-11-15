Wisconsin's Affordable City Is A Scenic Escape With Direct Access To Crystal-Clear Lake Superior

When you set your eyes on Lake Superior, the cleanest of its kind in America, which stretches across multiple states, you just might confuse it with an ocean. Cities like Marquette in Michigan, Two Harbors in Minnesota, and Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada, offer a wealth of lakeside recreation. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is home to an affordable city named after the lake. Located in Douglas County, Superior is where the waterfront is serene, the forests are abundant, and the museums are fascinating.

A family getaway to Superior is not only great due to the activities available, but also because you won't be breaking the bank. To put it into perspective, the cost of living here is 638% lower than the state average (according to Salary.com). On top of that, the average monthly expense on food for a family is 18.2% below the state median. With that in mind, you can plan a weekend escape to Superior any time of the year — summer is perfect for swimming, fall makes the trails all the more vibrant, winter brings snowshoeing and skiing, while springtime is when the waterfalls are at peak flow.

Superior is situated right across Duluth, an underrated Minnesota city where you can chase fall foliage — Duluth International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. Major cities in Wisconsin, like Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay are five or more hours away. Minneapolis is much closer at two hours and 20 minutes. There are plenty of lakefront hotels in Superior, like Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, and Barkers Island Inn. Androy Hotel and Cobblestone Hotel and Suites have a downtown location.