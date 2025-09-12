These Are The Safest Destinations To Retire Abroad In 2025, According To Research

We've all traveled somewhere that has set fantasies of retiring there dancing in our heads. For me, it was Oaxaca, Mexico. With its low cost of living, community-centered lifestyle, and exceptional food, Mexico seemed like the place for me to live out my golden years.

But safety is always a concern, and many people tried to dissuade me from my quest. I decided to check out the Global Peace Index, released annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace, in an attempt to show them that I'd be okay. Instead, I found the popular retirement destination was ranked 135 out of 163 on the chart, damningly close to Russia and Ukraine, which round out the bottom of the list.

Maybe it was time to reconsider after all. So I decided to use the Global Peace Index as a loose guide to help me find some of the best places to potentially live for the rest of my life. These are the safest places to put on your list. My advice? Read this article, travel widely, and find the country that speaks to your soul.