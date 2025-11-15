Tucson's Picturesque Suburb Is An Arizona Desert Haven With Upscale Living, Art, And Luxe Shops

If you picture the best places to live in Arizona, your mind might conjure up images of Phoenix, but its southern neighbor could have the edge. From being one of the best Arizona cities for an active lifestyle to breaking into the BBC's top 10 places to visit around the world, there are many reasons Tucson outperforms Phoenix and is seeing a boom in residents. The population has continued to climb at a steady rate since 2010, and the desirable neighborhoods have revealed themselves. One of the top choices? Catalina Foothills, affectionately known as the "Beverly Hills of Tucson."

The 41 square mile area of north Tucson is just a 30-minute drive from Tucson International Airport. Around 50,000 people live in Catalina Foothills, but the area is known for its "snowbirds", an older population who stay in winter and, understandably, vacate when summer temperatures soar over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the heat, it's known as one of the best places to live in Arizona. The average monthly rent is reasonable at around $1,350 per month, but folks seeking to buy are contending with a median home value just over $650,000 and one of the hottest markets in the area. It's also not uncommon to see homes with price tags well over $1 million.

If you're curious about moving closer to Tucson's giant saguaros and desert sunsets, Catalina Foothills could offer the upscale living, luxury shopping, and art-loving community you're searching for, all at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains. On Niche, one resident said, "Everything you could need is within a 15-minute drive from wherever you are... The views are stunning."