Tucson's Picturesque Suburb Is An Arizona Desert Haven With Upscale Living, Art, And Luxe Shops
If you picture the best places to live in Arizona, your mind might conjure up images of Phoenix, but its southern neighbor could have the edge. From being one of the best Arizona cities for an active lifestyle to breaking into the BBC's top 10 places to visit around the world, there are many reasons Tucson outperforms Phoenix and is seeing a boom in residents. The population has continued to climb at a steady rate since 2010, and the desirable neighborhoods have revealed themselves. One of the top choices? Catalina Foothills, affectionately known as the "Beverly Hills of Tucson."
The 41 square mile area of north Tucson is just a 30-minute drive from Tucson International Airport. Around 50,000 people live in Catalina Foothills, but the area is known for its "snowbirds", an older population who stay in winter and, understandably, vacate when summer temperatures soar over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the heat, it's known as one of the best places to live in Arizona. The average monthly rent is reasonable at around $1,350 per month, but folks seeking to buy are contending with a median home value just over $650,000 and one of the hottest markets in the area. It's also not uncommon to see homes with price tags well over $1 million.
If you're curious about moving closer to Tucson's giant saguaros and desert sunsets, Catalina Foothills could offer the upscale living, luxury shopping, and art-loving community you're searching for, all at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains. On Niche, one resident said, "Everything you could need is within a 15-minute drive from wherever you are... The views are stunning."
Art and luxury shopping in Catalina Foothills
Driving north from quirky downtown Tucson, you might think you are waving goodbye to the artsy part of the city, but Catalina Foothills has its own way of celebrating Tucson's artistic side — whether inside its many galleries or seamlessly integrated into the accommodations. Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch is a 4-star Sonoran stay with an elegant spa and over 100 sculptures and artworks within. If you're visiting Catalina Foothills with a potential future move in mind, the resort will perfectly situate you for exploring the best neighborhoods, including the Skyline area, Pima Canyon Estates, and Ventana Canyon, to name a few.
La Encantada is a high-end outdoor shopping mall where you can browse the likes of Williams-Sonoma and Tiffany & Co. against a mountain backdrop. There, you'll find the Spirit of Santa Fe, which features Native American artwork, and just opposite is Plaza Colonial, home to more desert-dwelling artists like the Philabaum Glass Gallery and the Wilde Meyer Gallery. Minutes away on Swan Road, you'll find the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, an ode to the life and art of impressionist Ettore "Ted" DeGrazia, and farther south near Swan and Fort Lowell is Madaras Gallery, which spotlights colorful paintings of wildlife and landscapes from local artists.
If you appreciate the culinary arts, Tucson certainly has plenty of this, too. The city is a designated UNESCO City of Gastronomy thanks to its unique Sonoran cuisine — so after wandering the galleries, you can refuel at innovative restaurants like the multi-award-winning Amelia's Mexican Kitchen.
Mountain views and desert trails near Catalina Foothills
The Catalina Foothills community emerged in the 1920s when builder John Murphey purchased the land with a goal: develop large, privacy-focused housing lots that don't disturb the desert atmosphere, and maintain uninterrupted mountain views. Today, those features remain, with many hidden homes tucked behind saguaros and blending into the terrain.
Tucson residents all claim their nearest mountain range is the best, and Catalina Foothills is no different, boasting popular hikes like Finger Rock and Pontatoc Ridge, but Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is a favorite of all Tucsonans. Multiple trails leave from the visitor's center, with various difficulty levels to choose from. If you want epic views of the canyon, stick to the 7.4-mile paved path where you can experience the hills, valleys, and one of Arizona's best secret swimming holes — which is a great place to cool down, but always remember to bring a hat, drinking water, and sunscreen to stay safe regardless of your swimming plans.
Speaking about his first time seeing Sabino Canyon in 1977, environmental education specialist David Wentworth Lazaroff told KGUN9, "Just to see these enormous, beautiful slopes with saguaros... It's startling and stunning." This area continues to attract new faces for its serenity, jaw-dropping vistas, and thriving small-town feel. Unlike some other parts of Tucson, Catalina Foothills seems to have expertly preserved its natural surroundings so residents can enjoy a luxury lifestyle within the desert ecosystem rather than bulldozing over it. Living here means fully embracing the inherent features of the landscape that make Catalina Foothills so special.