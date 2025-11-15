Nestled Between Beautiful Lakes Is A 'Hidden Gem In The Adirondacks' That Is A Great Base For Adventures

Often called one of New York's best mountain ranges, the Adirondacks offer tons of outdoor fun, whether you like to paddle along the lakeshore or climb to the highest peaks. With over 40 mountains, each with its own adjacent townships and villages, the options for an upstate getaway are virtually endless. You'll probably see Saranac Lake, a town that hosts one of America's oldest winter carnivals, or perhaps the stunning village of Lake Placid, as recommended destinations. While in the area, you may also want to consider the charming hamlet of Ticonderoga in Essex County.

Dubbed a "Hidden Gem in the Adirondacks" by Ticonderoga360, the small, often-overlooked town of Ticonderoga is situated between lakes George and Champlain, sitting on the very edge of New York State. It's about a 1.5-hour drive south of Burlington, or a two-hour drive north of Albany. You may have heard of Fort Ticonderoga, or Ticonderoga pencils, which both call this small town of around 3,400 residents home. But this hamlet also serves as a great base for nature explorations in a history-rich region of New York.

To get to Ticonderoga from out of state, you can fly into Burlington International Airport in Vermont, which is about a 1.5-hour drive away from town. For overnight stays, Ticonderoga offers several welcoming local options. The Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites provides comfortable amenities close to all the town's attractions, while The Stone House Motel offers a cozy, historic stay with personal touches and impressive views—perfect for winding down after a day of exploring.