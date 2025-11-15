Nestled Between Beautiful Lakes Is A 'Hidden Gem In The Adirondacks' That Is A Great Base For Adventures
Often called one of New York's best mountain ranges, the Adirondacks offer tons of outdoor fun, whether you like to paddle along the lakeshore or climb to the highest peaks. With over 40 mountains, each with its own adjacent townships and villages, the options for an upstate getaway are virtually endless. You'll probably see Saranac Lake, a town that hosts one of America's oldest winter carnivals, or perhaps the stunning village of Lake Placid, as recommended destinations. While in the area, you may also want to consider the charming hamlet of Ticonderoga in Essex County.
Dubbed a "Hidden Gem in the Adirondacks" by Ticonderoga360, the small, often-overlooked town of Ticonderoga is situated between lakes George and Champlain, sitting on the very edge of New York State. It's about a 1.5-hour drive south of Burlington, or a two-hour drive north of Albany. You may have heard of Fort Ticonderoga, or Ticonderoga pencils, which both call this small town of around 3,400 residents home. But this hamlet also serves as a great base for nature explorations in a history-rich region of New York.
To get to Ticonderoga from out of state, you can fly into Burlington International Airport in Vermont, which is about a 1.5-hour drive away from town. For overnight stays, Ticonderoga offers several welcoming local options. The Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites provides comfortable amenities close to all the town's attractions, while The Stone House Motel offers a cozy, historic stay with personal touches and impressive views—perfect for winding down after a day of exploring.
Discover the lesser-known side of the Adirondacks in Ticonderoga
Ticonderoga offers quick and direct access to two big lakes, George and Champlain. Lake George stretches 32 miles, and is a dazzling Adirondack gem known as the "Queen of American Lakes" as well as the birthplace of the American vacation (self-proclaimed on its official site, visitlakegeorge.com). Beaches are the main attraction here, and it's highly recommended to at least dip your feet into what is one of the cleanest large lakes in America. Alternatively, head to Lake Champlain, an incredible 125-mile-long stretch of fresh water where boating, cruising, and fishing are the top activities. This massive body of water shares its shores with New York, Vermont, and Quebec.
For a slow-paced, casual exploration of Ticonderoga, the LaChute walking trail takes you around the town's historical landmarks. Start at the Heritage Museum, from which the path continues for about 3 miles through the restored Frazier Bridge, pulp mill grindstones, and picturesque dams. The route was specially designed to share Ticonderoga's unique history through exhibits at various stops along the way.
Itching for the outdoors? Hikers can still enjoy the primary activities of the Adirondacks: hitting the trails. For views of the mountain range peaks, climb up Treadway Mountain. Starting at Putnam Pond Campground, just under 15 minutes from downtown Ticonderoga, Treadway is a moderate climb that will satisfy outdoorsy travelers. Mount Defiance is another recommended hike, especially for those who have an interest in Ticonderoga's history. This particular trail was first paved by British General Burgoyne's army in 1777. At less than 2 miles from town, it's easy to follow in their monumental footsteps.
Explore Ticonderoga's unique historical and cultural landmarks
Ticonderoga's most visited landmark is its popular eponymous fort. Fort Ticonderoga is one of America's best-preserved forts and boasts 2,000 acres of historical grounds and breathtaking Adirondack views. The destination attracts more than 70,000 visitors annually. With a packed calendar of regular and seasonal events, exhibitions, and other activities on site, visitors can plan a full day here, with Fort Ticonderoga even offering two-day itineraries for history buffs who want to fully immerse themselves.
You may also remember Ticonderoga as the name of a U.S.-made pencil brand. Ticonderoga pencils (sometimes known as Dixon-Ticonderoga pencils) were one of the first pencil brands in the country, with a history in the Adirondack area that goes back to the early 19th century. This is only a part of the industrial history of Ticonderoga, which visitors can learn more about through a visit to the Heritage Museum. The museum building itself is a relic of peak industrial times, with iconic red bricks making up its striking facade.
Beyond colonial and 19th-century historical landmarks, Ticonderoga has modern offerings, particularly for sci-fi fans. Trekkies who are in town are invited to sign up for the official Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour. Although a licensed CBS attraction, this project was fueled by the love and passion for the classic series by a superfan, James Cawley. An attraction built for Trekkies by a true Trekie, Cawley dedicated 14 years to rebuilding the original sets from the series, making this a must-visit when in Ticonderoga.