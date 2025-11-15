North Carolina's Slice Of Wild West Spirit Is A Thrilling Railroad With Ethereal Blue Ridge Mountain Views

North Carolina's gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains are home to a number of must-sees. One is Asheville, this year's most affordable leaf-peeping fall foliage hotspot in the country, where you can also enter "America's Favorite Drive," the Blue Ridge Parkway. Another is Beech Mountain, a cute town with the East Coast's highest mountain resort of the same name, only about a 45-minute drive from a nostalgic mid-20th century amusement park long treasured by those who have grown up in the area — the iconic Tweetsie Railroad.

Dubbed a "Wild West Theme Park Adventure," it opened in 1957 and was North Carolina's first theme park. Most locals know about the railroad, but if you're from out of town or state, the closest major airport is Charlotte Douglas International Airport, about 90 miles away. Tweetsie Railroad's history dates back to 1866, when Tennessee's government approved a railroad to be built by the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad Company. The plan was to connect Johnson City, Tennessee, and Cranberry, North Carolina, with narrow-gauge locomotives. Operations began in 1882, and later construction would bring the railroad to the artsy North Carolina mountain town of Boone in 1919. Its nickname, Tweetsie, came from the whistling sound it made announcing its arrival.

However, as the demand for train transport decreased, service to Boone ended. The trains were scrapped except for Locomotive No. 12, which passed through numerous owners (including Western movie star Gene Autry), until purchased by local resident, Grover Robbins, Jr. More locomotives were added to the fleet, and Tweetsie Railroad was born again as a family-friendly theme park located between Boone and Blowing Rock, showcasing the beauty of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains.