Massachusetts' Underrated Outdoor Destination Has Endless Trails, Protected Forests, And Thriving Wildlife
Massachusetts may not be ranked among the top outdoorsy states in the U.S., or even among the most adventurous ones for that matter. That doesn't mean the Old Bay State lacks places where to get active in nature. Because it's flown under the radar so far, its best outdoorsy spots have been kept under wraps by locals and connoisseurs alike. Alas, this won't last forever. A small, quirky town on the Mohawk Trail, Petersham is rising through the ranks for its diverse protected forests, trails snaking through wetlands and lakes, and thriving native wildlife.
Brooks Woodland Preserve may be the top attraction in this corner of New England, but it shouldn't be the only one. Travelers venturing further from this magical forest will be rewarded with sweeping gorges, crystal-clear ponds, and feathered wonders for days. Not to mention the breath-taking rugged coves on the Quabbin Reservoir, the largest lake in Massachusetts, and one of Petersham's most beautiful scenic spots.
Petersham is at the tip of the triangle formed by Springfield, Worcester, and the Berkshires, a region so decadently poetic it has its own English-style mansion designed by novelist extraordinaire Edith Wharton. Petersham is located about 45 miles from Springfield, and 30 miles from Worcester, where you also have the convenience of a tiny regional airport just a mile away. While public transport connects the main urban links, it's trickier to reach this primarily forested area without a car, especially around the Harvard Forest.
Forest trails, lake hikes, and outdoorsy delights in Petersham
Central Massachusetts is ideal for outdoors lovers, with hikes, lakes, and park trails. From its location on the Westernmost edge of Worcester County, Petersham is uniquely located to access the forest-filled delights the county offers, as well as dipping its feet in the Quabbin Reservoir. The Swift River Reservation area has the best of both worlds, with trails following the tributary river through wildlife-rich, diverse habitats. For an easy stroll with no intense hiking required, follow the 1.6 miles-long Swift River Red Loop trail, starting and ending at the Connor Pond parking area. If you're in the mood for a more challenging trail, one with creeks, peaks, and its own overlook on the east branch of the Swift River, then opt for the longer 2.9 miles-long Swift River Yellow Loop. If you're confident in your orienteering skills, it's worth going slightly off-the-beaten-path and start your exploration in the Nichewaug Tract of the Reservation. This slightly rockier path will reward you with open fields, pristine pools inhabited by fluctuating bird and bug wildlife, and even a beaver-dammed swamp.
Brooks Woodland Preserve is a classic stop for a reason: beautiful expanses of forests, wetlands, and open farmland reflect not only on the rich habitat diversity of Massachusetts, but also on the tumultuous colonial history that transformed the wider region. Today's preserve was once the home of the Nipmuc Native population, before settlers cleared the area to convert it into farmland. With a surface expanse of almost 700 acres, it's hard to imagine one could get bored here. But if the woodlands and ravine-filled trails aren't enough, you can also get to the Rutland Brook Sanctuary of Mass Audubon adjacent to the preserve.
Petersham is home to thriving wildlife
Petersham's forests and bodies of water are a fantastic area for those who love spotting wildlife in its natural habitat. Deer, pheasants, wild turkeys, coyotes and bobcats are among the many species you can spot on land. Before you start packing your tent for your next camping adventure in Massachusetts, be reminded that the species that make the area spell-binding are also a reason travelers must apply extra caution, and be prepared to take a few essential actions when they see a bear. One of them is the majestic black bear, which you can observe safely from a distance, and whose company you can avoid by securing your food supplies when camping, storing your trash carefully, and being ready to shout or make any loud noises if any bear gets close.
Smaller four-legged friends including chipmunks, beavers, rabbits, and otters are easily spotted throughout the Commonwealth, and are also present in Petersham. The Quabbin Reservoir in particular is an important water environment, home to 27 endangered endemic species, as well as being a birdwatcher's paradise. Unsheath your binoculars and be ready to see grebes, common loons, and even the majestic bald eagle fly above your head on their migration route. Thanks to its thriving ecosystem, the Quabbin also hosts rare plants and freshwater fauna such as the wood turtle and a mussel species named triangle floater.
There's much more to Massachusetts than its historic landmarks and college towns. If you're on the hunt for unforgettable outdoors adventures in the Old Bay State, you don't necessarily have to go to the Berkshires. From Petersham, it's worth adding a stop to Purgatory Chasm, a beloved hiking spot filled with adventure nested in a unique state reservation, about 41 miles away.