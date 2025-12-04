Massachusetts' Underrated Outdoor Destination Has Endless Trails, Protected Forests, And Thriving Wildlife

Massachusetts may not be ranked among the top outdoorsy states in the U.S., or even among the most adventurous ones for that matter. That doesn't mean the Old Bay State lacks places where to get active in nature. Because it's flown under the radar so far, its best outdoorsy spots have been kept under wraps by locals and connoisseurs alike. Alas, this won't last forever. A small, quirky town on the Mohawk Trail, Petersham is rising through the ranks for its diverse protected forests, trails snaking through wetlands and lakes, and thriving native wildlife.

Brooks Woodland Preserve may be the top attraction in this corner of New England, but it shouldn't be the only one. Travelers venturing further from this magical forest will be rewarded with sweeping gorges, crystal-clear ponds, and feathered wonders for days. Not to mention the breath-taking rugged coves on the Quabbin Reservoir, the largest lake in Massachusetts, and one of Petersham's most beautiful scenic spots.

Petersham is at the tip of the triangle formed by Springfield, Worcester, and the Berkshires, a region so decadently poetic it has its own English-style mansion designed by novelist extraordinaire Edith Wharton. Petersham is located about 45 miles from Springfield, and 30 miles from Worcester, where you also have the convenience of a tiny regional airport just a mile away. While public transport connects the main urban links, it's trickier to reach this primarily forested area without a car, especially around the Harvard Forest.