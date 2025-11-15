One Of The Best Kayaking Destinations In Tennessee Is A Gorgeous Lake With Mountain Views
Famous for its music history, stunning natural landscapes, and mouthwatering regional cuisine, Tennessee is a state that's certainly made its mark on the world. Another great reason to visit the Volunteer State is the fact this corner of the U.S. is something of a kayakers' playground. Take Parksville Lake, also known as Lake Ocoee, for example. About 50 miles from the city of Chattanooga, the oldest lake in Cherokee National Forest is your chance to paddle somewhere special.
Whether you're an experienced boatperson always on the hunt for your next destination to splash around, or just looking to enjoy a rare bit of time outdoors (and in the water), don't be sleeping on what this part of Tennessee can offer you. It's situated just under 40 miles from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, which will have you covered for domestic flights to and from major hubs. Alternatively, if you're flying in directly from abroad, Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is roughly 120 miles away by car. Planning on heading northwest to Nashville from Atlanta? The lake is a worthwhile detour.
Whatever the nature of your journey, you will — upon arrival at Parksville Lake — be rewarded with some magnificent mountain views and tree-covered wilderness to lose yourself in. As you're about to learn in more detail, the water and its surrounding terrain is just another excuse to pop the scenic city of Chattanooga onto your bucket list.
Watersports at Parksville Lake
Measuring 1,930 acres across, you won't be surprised to discover that there's more than one way to get your kayak into Parksville Lake. Options include Kings Slough Boat Launch for the western section, and Parksville Boat Launch and East Parksville Boat Launch, both in the northeastern section. However you decide to enter the water here, this man-made lake formed on the Ocoee River and backed by a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) dam is undeniably picturesque. Visit the waters, and its surrounding area in autumn to see for yourself why the state is considered one of the best fall foliage destinations in the United States.
Feeling intrepid? Fancy yourself as a certified Huckleberry Finn? You'll be delighted to know that paddle-in camping to primitive campsites is a thing in these parts. Those after a little more luxury in their life should make their way to the developed campsite at Greasy Creek on the northside of the lake. One of several charming creeks that feeds the lake, it's a good place to rest up after a day of watersport-centered shenanigans. If that still sounds a little too much like roughing it, book yourself at the well-reviewed Lake Ocoee Inn & Marina. Offering cozy motel lodging and furnished cabins, they also run a handy boat rental service, meaning you won't have to buy your own kayak anytime soon.
Confident paddlers seeking an extra-big portion of excitement should head upstream from the lake to sample some whitewater rafting on the Ocoee River, one of America's most popular destinations for such pursuits. Book a tour with the five-star folks over at Ocoee River Experience, who know this stretch of water like the back of their extremely wet hands. With the help of their expert guides, you'll make unforgettable new memories at the scene of the 1996 Olympic whitewater slalom events.
Hiking near Parksville Lake
Even the most avid kayaking enthusiast might feel the need to stomp their feet across terra firma once in a while. Fortunately, Parksville Lake's surrounding area doesn't disappoint on this score, either. Hiking is a popular activity here, providing visitors with the chance to see waterfalls and mountain streams up close, and generally immerse themselves in the loveliness of the place.
For hikers that have got time on their side and consider themselves to be physically fit, the Indian Creek Loop is definitely worth a look. Starting at Kings Slough Boat Ramp, the circular route goes on for 35 miles, and involves an elevation gain of 4,452 feet. Its estimated completion time of 15 to 17 hours means it's far from being a casual walk in the park. Make the effort, though, and you'll be rewarded with fabulous views and moments of genuine solitude. Think it sounds like too much to bite off in one go? There are places to camp along the trail, and four-legged friends are welcome on the trail as long as they are on a lead at all times.
Another local option for boot-stomping outdoorsy types is the Chilhowee Trail System. Stretching from Parksville Campground at the foot of Chilhowee Mountain to the Chilhowee Recreation Area in its upper reaches, the more than 20 miles of trails, straddling about 1,400 feet of elevation change, will — at times — challenge hikers and mountain bikers alike. Stop and look around once in a while, and you'll get a fine view of the vista. The only slight downside is that, with tourists flocking to Tennessee in record numbers at the moment, there might be a little competition at the most popular observation spots.