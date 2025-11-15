One Of The Best Kayaking Destinations In Tennessee Is A Gorgeous Lake With Mountain Views

Famous for its music history, stunning natural landscapes, and mouthwatering regional cuisine, Tennessee is a state that's certainly made its mark on the world. Another great reason to visit the Volunteer State is the fact this corner of the U.S. is something of a kayakers' playground. Take Parksville Lake, also known as Lake Ocoee, for example. About 50 miles from the city of Chattanooga, the oldest lake in Cherokee National Forest is your chance to paddle somewhere special.

Whether you're an experienced boatperson always on the hunt for your next destination to splash around, or just looking to enjoy a rare bit of time outdoors (and in the water), don't be sleeping on what this part of Tennessee can offer you. It's situated just under 40 miles from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, which will have you covered for domestic flights to and from major hubs. Alternatively, if you're flying in directly from abroad, Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is roughly 120 miles away by car. Planning on heading northwest to Nashville from Atlanta? The lake is a worthwhile detour.

Whatever the nature of your journey, you will — upon arrival at Parksville Lake — be rewarded with some magnificent mountain views and tree-covered wilderness to lose yourself in. As you're about to learn in more detail, the water and its surrounding terrain is just another excuse to pop the scenic city of Chattanooga onto your bucket list.