This US State May Be One Of The Best Fall Foliage Destinations This Year (And It's Not In The Northeast)

Quite simply, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is an unbeatable fall destination. Though leaves start changing color as early as mid-September, head there in late October or early November to see it peak. The Smokies are uniquely colorful because of the wide variety of trees — almost 100 different species. You could take it all in along a portion of the park's nearly 850 miles of hiking trails, or get a sweeping aerial view of the brilliantly colored mountains from the Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway.

If there's one downside to the Great Smokies, it's the crowds. Parts of the park (especially around Cades Cove and Newfound Gap) become particularly busy in the latter half of October. Luckily, there are numerous other parks in Eastern Tennessee to consider that are less touristy. The Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park is another Appalachian gem full of scenic trails, plus incredible opportunities for rock-climbing around the Whitehouse Cliffs. Meanwhile, the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is a total fall wonderland without crowds, home to two massive stone arches, the Twin Arches, framed by the colorful hardwood forest.

Travelers drawn to the city can head to Nashville in the fall for harvest fairs, live music spilling out of honky-tonks, and local breweries crafting seasonal ales. Cheekwood Harvest, a multi-week celebration of the season in September and October, brings thousands of pumpkins to the gorgeous botanical estate, formed into little houses. Every Thursday during the fest is Harvest Night, with costume parties, jack-o-lanterns, and Oktoberfest activities. Families can also head to the corn maze at Lucky Ladd Farms, while adults can try out the award-winning pumpkin ale at the Blackstone Brewing Co. tavern.