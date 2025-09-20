This US State May Be One Of The Best Fall Foliage Destinations This Year (And It's Not In The Northeast)
Everyone loves the Northeast in the fall, with many New England destinations ranked among the finest for fall foliage getaways. But the warm, variegated colors of trees changing with the season isn't a scene specific to that region, and it's worth widening our gaze: There's a world of rich autumn tapestries waiting to be discovered in other corners of the country. One of the best places to offer fall beauty that rivals the Northeast is Tennessee, according to experts who spoke to Travel + Leisure. "Throw in the beautiful scenery and cityscapes, along with great food, shopping, a dash of college football and bonfires, and all roads lead to Tennessee," Chloe Buss, a regional director at rental service AvantStay, told the magazine.
The slender state offers an abundance of opportunities to witness dazzling fall foliage that sweeps across the state from east to west. The eastern side of the state typically reaches foliage peak in mid-October, while the western side peaks closer to Halloween or even early November. Some of the most incredible scenery takes place in Tennessee's many leafy parks, with the iconic Great Smoky Mountains National Park being a crown jewel. In the east, you have the Appalachian Mountains and deep, shaded valleys from which you can see the mountains in bursting colors. Moving westward, the state's landscape softens into lush farmland dotted with small towns and incised by the verdant Tennessee River. Plus, the cooler autumn temperatures make it a perfect time to visit Tennessee's culture-rich cities (especially Nashville), where you can sip an Irish hot chocolate at a cozy pub or dance to bluegrass at a harvest festival.
Eastern Tennessee in autumn, from mountain trails to Music City
Quite simply, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is an unbeatable fall destination. Though leaves start changing color as early as mid-September, head there in late October or early November to see it peak. The Smokies are uniquely colorful because of the wide variety of trees — almost 100 different species. You could take it all in along a portion of the park's nearly 850 miles of hiking trails, or get a sweeping aerial view of the brilliantly colored mountains from the Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway.
If there's one downside to the Great Smokies, it's the crowds. Parts of the park (especially around Cades Cove and Newfound Gap) become particularly busy in the latter half of October. Luckily, there are numerous other parks in Eastern Tennessee to consider that are less touristy. The Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park is another Appalachian gem full of scenic trails, plus incredible opportunities for rock-climbing around the Whitehouse Cliffs. Meanwhile, the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is a total fall wonderland without crowds, home to two massive stone arches, the Twin Arches, framed by the colorful hardwood forest.
Travelers drawn to the city can head to Nashville in the fall for harvest fairs, live music spilling out of honky-tonks, and local breweries crafting seasonal ales. Cheekwood Harvest, a multi-week celebration of the season in September and October, brings thousands of pumpkins to the gorgeous botanical estate, formed into little houses. Every Thursday during the fest is Harvest Night, with costume parties, jack-o-lanterns, and Oktoberfest activities. Families can also head to the corn maze at Lucky Ladd Farms, while adults can try out the award-winning pumpkin ale at the Blackstone Brewing Co. tavern.
Western Tennessee's peaceful fall scenery and traditions
With tamer landscapes and a slower pace than the state's eastern end, Western Tennessee offers a wealth of serene autumn escapes among river plains and adorable small towns. In the northwest corner, head to the mystical town of Tiptonville between the Mississippi River and pretty parks. The town is bordered by Reelfoot State Park on the east, which encompasses the cypress-studded Reelfoot Lake, the state's only naturally formed lake. In the fall, the lake has a tradition of offering Fall Color Cruises — special pontoon boat rides on the weekends that showcase the best of its fall scenery and wildlife. In late October, the park celebrates the fall migration of American white pelicans with the annual Pelican Festival, featuring food vendors, tours, and live animal shows.
One of the most unique fall experiences you can get in the state is in Paris, an underrated city that captures the charm of its French namesake, complete with a quirky replica of the Eiffel Tower. In fact, at the Eiffel Tower Park encircling this replica, the town hosts its annual Spooktacular, an October must-attend event with a costume contest and spooky walking trail. About a 20-minute drive from downtown, meanwhile, the Paris Landing State Park has hilltop cabins that overlook Kentucky Lake with magnificent foliage along the shores.