On Maine's Coast Is A Small Mountain With A Smooth Trail Leading Up To Breathtaking New England Views

Along the rugged coast of Maine, salty air meets evergreen forests for hikers on the ascent up Klondike Mountain. Located near the small town of Lubec (the continental United States' easternmost point), the mountain is small in size but big on breathtaking views. It is part of a 46-acre preserve managed by the Downeast Coastal Conservancy, and Klondike's smooth, short trail culminates in a rounded outcrop that serves as a natural observation deck. From this vantage point, hikers are treated to panoramic views of classic New England scenery and across the border into Canada.

For those accustomed to more challenging ascents, Klondike Mountain offers a welcome respite with optimal accessibility. The trail includes two mountain summits on a trail network that's less than 1 mile in total length. Parking is available at the base of the mountain, where a local family once raised dairy cows and grew apples; hikers pass through open fields where a handful of apple trees remain (and yes, you can pick a few). The trail reaches the waterfront before ascending to the first peak and then the second, reaching an elevation of just 150 feet.

Though shorter than famed Pine Tree State peaks, such as Mount Katahdin and Saddleback Mountain, Klondike delivers high-quality views without requiring an all-day trek. Early risers can appreciate the first sunrise of the day over the U.S. mainland. Then, with the sun high in the sky, the peak reveals a beautiful patchwork of forest peninsulas, waterways, islands, and surrounding bays. At low tide, it's even possible to see fragments of the old Fowler's Mill dam, which is best seen from the short Fowler's Mill Pond Trail along the way.