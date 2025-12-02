On Maine's Coast Is A Small Mountain With A Smooth Trail Leading Up To Breathtaking New England Views
Along the rugged coast of Maine, salty air meets evergreen forests for hikers on the ascent up Klondike Mountain. Located near the small town of Lubec (the continental United States' easternmost point), the mountain is small in size but big on breathtaking views. It is part of a 46-acre preserve managed by the Downeast Coastal Conservancy, and Klondike's smooth, short trail culminates in a rounded outcrop that serves as a natural observation deck. From this vantage point, hikers are treated to panoramic views of classic New England scenery and across the border into Canada.
For those accustomed to more challenging ascents, Klondike Mountain offers a welcome respite with optimal accessibility. The trail includes two mountain summits on a trail network that's less than 1 mile in total length. Parking is available at the base of the mountain, where a local family once raised dairy cows and grew apples; hikers pass through open fields where a handful of apple trees remain (and yes, you can pick a few). The trail reaches the waterfront before ascending to the first peak and then the second, reaching an elevation of just 150 feet.
Though shorter than famed Pine Tree State peaks, such as Mount Katahdin and Saddleback Mountain, Klondike delivers high-quality views without requiring an all-day trek. Early risers can appreciate the first sunrise of the day over the U.S. mainland. Then, with the sun high in the sky, the peak reveals a beautiful patchwork of forest peninsulas, waterways, islands, and surrounding bays. At low tide, it's even possible to see fragments of the old Fowler's Mill dam, which is best seen from the short Fowler's Mill Pond Trail along the way.
Visiting Klondike Mountain and Downeast Maine
Downeast Maine (or sometimes Down East Maine) is a gorgeous section of the state that encompasses parts of the eastern shoreline. It starts around Ellsworth, a picturesque city with a charming downtown, and includes Roque Bluffs State Park with its rocky shores, bold cliffs, and serene swims and the postcard-worthy scenery at Acadia National Park. It finishes up near Washington County, the northeast corner of the state where you find Klondike Mountain. The entire coastal area makes for a fun road trip, which one can pair with delectable breweries and cozy taverns on Maine's fun beer trail.
Like the trail itself, getting to Klondike Mountain is fairly simple for those passing through Downeast Maine. Take US Route 1 to ME Route 189, and head toward North Lubec Road. McFadden's Variety sits on the corner, providing both a landmark and pit stop for those wishing to grab water and snacks. Drive for about 1 mile until you see the Klondike Mountain Preserve sign. Park in the designated parking area, and make your way to the trail on the south side of the lot. For those arriving by plane, the closest airport is Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport (BHB) about 90 miles southwest, near the start of Downeast Maine. If coming from Canada, travelers can arrive in New Brunswick at Saint John Airport (YSJ) about 130 miles northeast.
The preserve featuring Klondike Mountain does not permit campfires, camping, ATVs, or snowmobiles. It does, however, permit hunting in the fall and winter. Hikers are advised to wear orange during hunting season, but at a bare minimum, definitely avoid wearing a Chicago Bears or Milwaukee Bucks jersey for the day — just in case.