California's Scenic Lake Between Los Angeles And San Diego Has Outdoor Recreation And A Quaint Historic Downtown
From Los Angeles to San Diego, there are many standout attractions across Southern California that sit atop travel wish lists. While many choose coastal destinations such as San Clemente, California's 'Spanish Village by the Sea' and home to beautiful beach camping, there are lots of inland destinations worth trekking to. One of these is Temecula, the underrated city with casual vibes and delicious dining hidden in Southern California wine country, and from there, it's just another 18 miles to scenic Lake Elsinore, where outdoor recreation and a quaint historic downtown district are the main draws.
Situated in Riverside County, approximately 75 miles from both San Diego and Los Angeles, Lake Elsinore is home to a 3,000 acre natural lake and surrounded by the Ortega Mountains. Early inhabitants were the Luiseno Indians, followed by Spanish explorers, who named it Laguna Grande, when the city's founder Franklin Heald purchased the land in 1883. Lake Elsinore served as a stop on the Butterfield Stage Route, and was home to a railroad station as well as mineral springs, alluring many to the region in search of healing waters. Cityhood became official in 1888, with the name Elsinore derived from the famous Danish castle in William Shakespeare's Hamlet.
It's best to have a car to get to Lake Elsinore, but if you need to fly in, Ontario International Airport is the closest at 35 miles away, with alternative John Wayne Airport approximately 50 miles away. There are also trains from San Diego and Los Angeles with stops in nearby Perris 10 miles away. Once you arrive, the historic downtown bath houses and cultural center await, as do water-based outdoor recreation, extreme sports, and a professional sports team.
Stroll the historic downtown main street in Lake Elsinore
Start your visit to Lake Elsinore by strolling its historic downtown Main Street, the center of culture, shopping and dining. The Lake Elsinore Historical Society operates a museum with limited hours, but provides a self-guided walking tour brochure, available on their website, featuring 12 historical sites. The museum is located in the 1923 Lake Elsinore Cultural Arts Center building, which formerly operated as a church and now hosts city council meetings.
The district's oldest building is the 1887 GAR Building, aka Armory Hall, built for the Grand Armory of the Republic, which served military veterans. Known today as The Chimes, The Crescent Bath House (pictured here) is a Moorish and Victorian 1887 building once functioning as a health spa with a natural spring. It's one of two former historic bath houses that once served those seeking the healing waters of Lake Elsinore while on the Butterfield Stage journey. The Santa Fe Depot, constructed in 1896, served as the hub for freight train life in Lake Elsinore, and now houses the Chamber of Commerce.
When you've had your fill of history, you can tap into your taste for outdoor adventure, because there's no shortage of it here. In fact, in 2006, Lake Elsinore adopted the branding moniker "Dream Extreme," positioning itself as a hub for extreme sports and outdoor recreation.
Engage in water sports, Dream Extreme, and catch some baseball in Lake Elsinore
Water activities take the lead with Launch Pointe Lake Elsinore and Lake Elsinore Marina & RV Resort as launch points offering watercraft rentals. Head to the High Speed Zone in the center of the lake being mindful of seasonal guidelines and regulations on the city's website, which also features a lake map. Elm Grove Beach provides sand access and swimming, along with picnic facilities, barbecues and volleyball courts. For fishing, the lake is stocked with species of catfish, bass, crappie and carp, and there are three public fishing beaches available along Lakeshore Drive.
Extreme sports action including skydiving, para-gliding, hang gliding, and zip liningtakes place in nearby Temescal Canyon. Book a tandem skydiving experience or take lessons at Skydive Lake Elsinore, which is the top ranked outdoor activity in Lake Elsinore, according to TripAdvisor. If you prefer to watch some sporting action, going to a minor leage baseball game at the Diamond at Lake Elsinore, home of the Lake Elsinore Storm – an affiliate of the San Diego Padres – is ranked the #1 thing to do in Lake Elsinore on TripAdvisor.
Extend your "dream extreme" adventure spending the night outdoors among various camping options, including RV parks, yurts and tents. The 47 acre Launch Pointe Lake Elsinore offers RV sites, vintage airstream trailer rentals, and themed yurts and the Lake Elsinore Marina & RV Resort is a 40 acre pet-friendly lakefront park offering both RV and tent sites. Venture 29 miles away to the Lake Skinner Recreation Area, a lake hidden in the unsung Temecula wine region for more endless outdoor recreation.