An Optimized Road Trip Maps The Shortest Route Between National Parks Across America

The United States is pretty hallowed ground when it comes to road tripping. This is the land of the Blue Ridge Parkway, a fall foliage odyssey through charming mountain towns in Appalachia. It's got all the stunning stops along the Pacific Coast Highway and the iconic Route 66, that epic drive that stretches from Chicago all the way to LA. But one of the most incredible road journeys of all might be the one you've never heard of, since it's not some old-school historic route, but rather the product of some nifty calculations by AI pioneer and data scientist Dr. Randy Olson.

Yep, Olson — who's made something of a habit of applying complex mathematical solutions to road trip planning over the years — set about creating the most efficient route between all the national parks in the country. The result is an incredible 14,498-mile romp from coast to coast that would take two whole months to complete, even if you were going at speed.

As you'd expect, it's laced with sublime locations. One day, you'll be kayaking through the mangrove swamps of the Biscayne National Park on the outskirts of Miami. The next, you'll be walking amid the sweeping hardwood forests of the Congaree National Park in South Carolina. You'll see national parks on the Pacific Ocean, on the Atlantic, draped over the Rocky Mountains, and in the sun-scorched deserts. It's all of America in one fell swoop.