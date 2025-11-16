Nestled Along The Columbia River Gorge Is A Popular Oregon Hiking Trail Full Of Waterfalls And Mountain Views

The Columbia River Gorge is a natural sanctuary full of verdant foliage, misty waterfalls, and unbeatable hiking trails which let you see views of this unique Oregon landscape up close. There are plenty of hikes to enjoy, from the easy but rewarding Wahclella Falls Trail to the grueling trek to the summit of towering Mount Defiance. The very best, however, might be Eagle Creek Trail. Along this incredible route, you can expect to see lush, foggy forests, rushing creeks, mossy cliff sides, a bridge over a 150-foot gorge, and waterfall after waterfall along the trail. The trail even takes hikers behind the falls to feel the spray of the cool water on their faces.

While you won't have to worry about figuring out how to keep in touch with your loved ones like you would on a thru-hike, this epic journey isn't something you can do in an afternoon and still be back in time for dinner. While it is possible to do the entire thing in one day, you should expect to be on the trail actively hiking for 12 to 14 hours. Many hikers prefer to split it up into two days, spending the night at one of the campsites along the route and continuing in the morning. A day pass to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area only costs $5, which is what you can expect to pay from the Eagle Creek Trailhead. If you come from the Wahtum Lake Traillhead, which is in the Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness, it will cost $10.