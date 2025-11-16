Chicago's Friendly Suburb With A Small-Town Feel Combines Blues History And Family Fun
Entertainment for all the family is what you can expect from this Illinois suburb packed with attractions and parks. Blues aficionados will find tributes to the "Godfather of Chicago Blues" Muddy Waters, and solo travelers and families alike will be treated to a great day out when visiting Westmont, in the heart of leafy DuPage county.
Those fond of small pockets of suburban Chicago such as Park Forest, a forested park and home to one of America's top art fairs, will appreciate the similarities with Westmont. An eclectic mix of small green parks dotting the area (including Diane Main Park and Prospect Park), and year-round events set Westmont apart from its neighboring suburbs west of Chicago. And despite having plenty to offer, from museums to live music festivals, Westmont has retained its small-town vibe. It also has more affordable house prices compared to its neighbors Hindsburg and Downers Grove , the latter known for its family parks, local eats, and underrated small-town vibes.
Whether you are spending a day in the Windy City, or suburb-hopping in this corner of Illinois, Westmont is within easy reach. If opting for public transport, you can hop on a BNSF Commuter Metra from downtown Chicago and be in Westmont in about 45 minutes. If you prefer your own wheels, it's a 23-mile drive from Chicago; it's equally simple if you're making your way there from Chicago O'Hare (about 18 miles away), or Midway Airport (under 15 miles away).
Westmont is ideal for a family weekend trip
It's easy to see why Chicago suburbs that have undergone an urban renaissance with parks, trails, and shops are attracting more visitors. Fitting that bill, Westmont is an ideal place to spend a weekend with your family, thanks to its parks and heaps of all-ages entertainment. Westmont is home to TY Inc., the company behind the world-famous Beanie Babies, and also has an all-in-one recreational and community park named after it. The TY Warner Park in suburban Westmont is ideal for a day of fun: it has playgrounds, green trails, a tennis court, a little league baseball pitch, and even a splash pad area (currently closed and under maintenance; it will reopen for the 2026 season).
As you're already in this neck of the woods (pun intended), you can't miss a visit to the Morton Arboretum, a marvelous botanical garden and tree preservation park of global renown. Its 1,700 acres are home to woodland, ponds, easy-going hiking trails, and open-air museums to explore at leisure. The park is equipped for entertaining kids and teens, with mini-golf and play areas, 'walking plays' similar to historical reenactments, and interactive tree discovery exhibits for the whole family. Located in neighboring Lisle, the Morton Arboretum is well worth the 10 miles' drive from Westmont.
Another short hop away, the DuPage Children's Museum in Naperville is an avant-garde space conceived to stimulate kids' curiosity and learning with a wide variety of quirky, hands-on exhibits, from engineering with colorful wooden blocks, to watercolor painting and cardboard canvas creations. This museum is designed for kids 10 and under, and has the same admission price of $22 for both adults and children.
Blues history gems and music events liven up Westmont year-round
Blues history is alive and kicking in Westmont. Bringing the sound of the Mississippi Delta to the Midwest, legendary musician Muddy Waters called Westmont home for a decade, from 1973 until he passed in 1983. The suburb is still celebrating the impact of the "Godfather of Chicago Blues," with a dedicated Muddy Waters Exhibition open to visitors year-round, which tells the story of how young McKinley Morganfield (as he was baptized) moved north to find a job in the industrial Midwest during World War II. Westmont also hosts music and cultural events drawing in crowds from urban Chicago and beyond. One example is the Taste of Westmont Festival happening every July. This four-day event is jam-packed with local bands, food stalls, and even its own mini-carnival for all ages. Music is the main focus, with over 100 musicians filling the town with blues and rock 'n' roll at all hours of the day.
But tunes are not the only thing moving Westmont. This family-friendly suburb has heaps of culture, history, and shopping opportunities too. History buffs will want to visit the Gregg House Museum, a Victorian-style red brick structure home to dust-covered antique collections and artifacts relating to the history of Westmont. You can revive small-town nostalgia at the Gregg House every Wednesday and Sunday, and admission is free. If you are a fan of vintage cars, you cannot miss Westmont's epic Cruisin' Nights and Street Fair event. Every Thursday night during summertime, thousands of people show up to see vintage vehicles cruising along North Cass Avenue – low riders, trucks, motorcycles, and even fire trucks are stars of the show. Downtown, you'll find eccentric shops and locally-owned boutiques, as well as dining options for every palette.