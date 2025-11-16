Chicago's Friendly Suburb With A Small-Town Feel Combines Blues History And Family Fun

Entertainment for all the family is what you can expect from this Illinois suburb packed with attractions and parks. Blues aficionados will find tributes to the "Godfather of Chicago Blues" Muddy Waters, and solo travelers and families alike will be treated to a great day out when visiting Westmont, in the heart of leafy DuPage county.

Those fond of small pockets of suburban Chicago such as Park Forest, a forested park and home to one of America's top art fairs, will appreciate the similarities with Westmont. An eclectic mix of small green parks dotting the area (including Diane Main Park and Prospect Park), and year-round events set Westmont apart from its neighboring suburbs west of Chicago. And despite having plenty to offer, from museums to live music festivals, Westmont has retained its small-town vibe. It also has more affordable house prices compared to its neighbors Hindsburg and Downers Grove , the latter known for its family parks, local eats, and underrated small-town vibes.

Whether you are spending a day in the Windy City, or suburb-hopping in this corner of Illinois, Westmont is within easy reach. If opting for public transport, you can hop on a BNSF Commuter Metra from downtown Chicago and be in Westmont in about 45 minutes. If you prefer your own wheels, it's a 23-mile drive from Chicago; it's equally simple if you're making your way there from Chicago O'Hare (about 18 miles away), or Midway Airport (under 15 miles away).