South Carolina's Hidden State Park Offers Clear-Water Fishing And Timeless Forest Scenery
Though it's much better known for its historical cities and small-town Southern charm, South Carolina does have some impressive natural features that are worth a visit. From its minor but sublime share of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west to its gorgeous coastal forests in the east, South Carolina's natural wonders include centuries-old trees, mountain views, and scenic rivers. You can even find spectacular waterfall hikes like the one at Yellow Branch Falls, which rival those found in the more famous mountains of neighboring North Carolina.
Within this context, South Carolina's Barnwell State Park flies somewhat under the radar. And yet, within South Carolina's already-underrated state park system, it's a superb outdoor destination rich in recreational activities and lovely scenery. Located in the namesake Barnwell County, it is less than two-hours' drive from Charleston and Columbia. The park's lovely forest setting provides a much-needed outdoor escape for experienced hikers and novice adventurers alike. Barnwell's lakes also offer some of the state's best opportunities for fishing, made all the better by the blissful forest setting on all sides. To top it all off, the park's infrastructure contains remarkable historic structures that preserve a critical slice of American history, all while complementing the park's magical forest scenery.
Barnwell State Park is a charming blend of nature and American history
Barnwell State Park protects 307 acres of bright forest canopies and gem-like lakes in the heart of South Carolina's forest country. This region features some of the Palmetto State's most picturesque pine forests and wetlands outside of the towering trees and paddling routes of Congaree National Park, all of which add their charm to the magical scenery at Barnwell State Park. In between its exceptional groves of cypress, oak, willow, and sycamores (among others), visitors can find equally photo-worthy thickets of ferns, wildflowers, and other notable flora. The Barnwell ecosystem is likewise home to several animal residents, including armadillos, alligators, and plenty of birds for birdwatchers to enjoy.
Barnwell State Park also contains several historic structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) all the way back in the 1930s, when government-sponsored conservation programs provided a crucial lifeline for young men during the Great Depression. They include the prominent spillway feeding into one of its lakes, as well as two picnic shelters and an old pumphouse. Today, these important historic structures are well integrated into Barnwell's outstanding natural splendor, creating the perfect meeting of nature and history for visitors.
Enjoy some of South Carolina's best fishing, hiking, and outdoor fun
With three well-stocked lakes, Barnwell State Park is arguably best known for its fishing opportunities. It has a healthy population of popular freshwater game fish like smallmouth bass, bream, crappie, and catfish. One lake features a cozy fishing pier that's perfect for relaxing under the forest canopy above (and also makes a great spot for birdwatching). Alternatively, you can take a nonmotorized boat out onto the water to try for even more immersive fishing excursions (or just a peaceful day of paddling). You can even rent fishing gear and boats at the park office (which also has bait for sale).
Even if you're not a huge fan of fishing, Barnwell State Park has plenty of fun and relaxing activities available for you to enjoy. One of the park's lakes has a designated swimming beach open in the summer, for visitors who want to take a dip after a long, hot South Carolina day (though note that no lifeguard is stationed here). Elsewhere in the park, visitors can find a volleyball court, a horseshoe pit, and a children's playground.
Of course, you can also just spend your day enjoying its exceptional hiking routes. The park's main Dogwood Interpretive Trail and Fern Hill Nature Trail are relatively short and easy, while still providing full immersion into Barnwell's lovely forests and historic structures. Afterward, you can have a relaxing lunch at one of the four excellent picnic shelters. Overnight camping is also available at Barnwell's 25 campsites (some of which feature electric hookups and dump stations) and four cozy cabins. Nearby, the city of Barnwell also has more modern lodging options to accommodate day visitors.