Surrounded By Mountains Is A Scenic Wyoming Town With A Rare Spring And Peaceful Camping Spots

Afton might not lay claim to bucket-list-busting pitches like the ones in California's highest drive-to campground or the best-ranked campground in all of America, but it can offer simple, secluded backcountry getaways for those with the tent in tow. Take the Allred Flat Campground. It'll get you sleeping in the midst of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, under beautiful fall color displays come the autumn, or around multi-colored wildflower shows in the warmer months. There's a trailhead right there in the campground, too, promising to whisk you 1.5 miles through the hills beside a babbling creek.

Of course, you might want to bed down closer to the center of town. It's home to the world's largest elkhorn arch, after all! And that's not even mentioning cozy dining spots like Jack'Stand Restaurant, run by a maestro in all things artisan hot dogs. For that, the Kodiak Lodge, located just a 3-minute drive from downtown, is one of the top-rated options. Not only does it flaunt 4.9 out of 5 on Google with a whopping 450-plus reviews, but it's got charming cabins with hewn timber walls and warming fireplaces.

If all of this has you reaching for the boots or snowshoes, then you'll want to check flights that jet into the nearby Jackson Hole Airport. It serves the whole of western Wyoming, offering domestic links across the contiguous U.S. in Newark, San Francisco, and Houston, to name just three. From the arrivals hall, you're looking at a drive of about 1.5 hours in all, heading south from Jackson Hole to Afton on the 191 and 89 highways.