Washington's River Valley Retreat Is An Affordable Place To Retire With Vintage Charm And Local Art
Benjamin Franklin observed that "In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes," which is mostly true. However, while taxes are inevitable, nine states in this country don't charge state income taxes, including Washington. So, while Florida is touted as one of the best states for retirement, Travel & Leisure gave Washington its stamp of approval by naming Pomeroy among the top 50 places to retire in the United States.
Bordered by the Blue Ridge Mountains to the south and the Snake River to the north, Pomeroy is in a valley in Garfield County where it enjoys pastoral charms as a tiny, wheat farming community of about 1,400. Named for Ohioan Joseph Pomeroy who opened a stagecoach stop here in 1864, the town grew with the construction of a flour mill, a bank, a fire department, and railroad connections, becoming a lively transportation hub. Agriculture has long been the heartbeat of the area.
As rural towns go, it can take planes and automobiles to get here. The closest airport is in another state: The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport in Lewiston, Idaho is a 40-minute drive. Another option is Washington's Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport about 70 miles away. For metropolitan getaways, the city of Spokane, a river city with waterfalls, trails, and parks, is two hours north, and Seattle is a four and a half hour drive. Weather-wise, retirees can enjoy dry, warm summers but should bundle up for cold winters. Unlike America's most expensive place to retire (Saratoga, California), your dollar will go further in Pomeroy because Washington doesn't tax Social Security or retirement income. Even housing is significantly less, with the median listing home price being $269,000 (according to realtor.com) compared to the national average home value of $360,727 (per Zillow).
Vintage charm in historic Pomeroy
Volunteering is a matter of civic pride here, with informed citizens dedicated to preserving Pomeroy's cultural resources. Learn the town's history with a tour of the Downtown Pomeroy Historic District, an eight-block area of brick buildings dating from 1887 to 1953 anchored by City Hall, the Seeley Theatre and Opera House, and the ornate Garfield County Courthouse (above). Nearby is Pioneer Plaza, where a plaque honors the 563 Pomeroy-area soldiers who lost their lives in wars dating back to the Spanish-American War. Another plaque describes the Lewis & Clark expedition which traveled through the area in 1806.
Local institutions rely on the support of volunteers. As a retiree, you can help run the Garfield County Museum, which offers a glimpse of frontier life with vintage treasures donated by locals, including a license plate collection, a quilt display, and an assortment of sewing machines. Bigger vintage artifacts await in the two red barn buildings of the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum. Open by appointment only, the museum offers volunteer-led tours of the extensive farming equipment both horse-drawn and motorized, including tractors and engines dating from the 1800s to the 1950s. Throughout the year, the museum hosts community events with demonstrations of machines and real-time farming with draft horses.
To get an even greater sense of the town's spirit, visit the Pataha Flour Mill, one of the area's last intact mills that now serves as a cafe and museum with self-guided tours. The menu includes wraps, ⅓-pound hamburgers, sandwiches, steak fries, clam chowder, and pies.
Local art and outdoor activities in Pomeroy
Another community-minded hallmark of Pomeroy is its Blue Mountain Artisan Guild, a non-profit with a downtown storefront selling the works of local artists, including paintings, ceramics, stained glass, and photography along with hosting free classes for kids and art shows. Artistry isn't confined to this one building, though. There are two 22-foot tall fiberglass structures of a cowboy and his bikini-clad blonde companion on the east side of town, for starters. There's also a mural at the municipal swimming pool and restored neon signs hanging downtown.
This small town's surprise amenity is a 9-hole executive golf course called Pomeroy Golf Course that offers annual rates for seniors. Outdoor enthusiasts have plenty of options for hiking, hunting, and fishing by taking a 35-mile drive to the Umatilla National Forest. Within 45 miles, you also have access to Chief Timothy Park for camping, boating, kayaking, and windsurfing on the Snake River; the Greenbelt Walkway Trail for an over 4-mile walk along the Snake River; and the Lewis & Clark Trail State Park for hiking in the shaded trails or fishing and tubing in the Touchet River. Plan a day trip to Palouse Falls State Park to witness the 200-foot Palouse Falls or visit Nine Mile Falls in Spokane.
Adventure seekers can enjoy wintertime snowmobiling along 47 miles of motorized trails at the Rose Springs Sno-Park along with snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Lest you get hurt, there is a hospital and clinic in town.