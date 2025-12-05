Washington's River Valley Retreat Is An Affordable Place To Retire With Vintage Charm And Local Art

Benjamin Franklin observed that "In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes," which is mostly true. However, while taxes are inevitable, nine states in this country don't charge state income taxes, including Washington. So, while Florida is touted as one of the best states for retirement, Travel & Leisure gave Washington its stamp of approval by naming Pomeroy among the top 50 places to retire in the United States.

Bordered by the Blue Ridge Mountains to the south and the Snake River to the north, Pomeroy is in a valley in Garfield County where it enjoys pastoral charms as a tiny, wheat farming community of about 1,400. Named for Ohioan Joseph Pomeroy who opened a stagecoach stop here in 1864, the town grew with the construction of a flour mill, a bank, a fire department, and railroad connections, becoming a lively transportation hub. Agriculture has long been the heartbeat of the area.

As rural towns go, it can take planes and automobiles to get here. The closest airport is in another state: The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport in Lewiston, Idaho is a 40-minute drive. Another option is Washington's Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport about 70 miles away. For metropolitan getaways, the city of Spokane, a river city with waterfalls, trails, and parks, is two hours north, and Seattle is a four and a half hour drive. Weather-wise, retirees can enjoy dry, warm summers but should bundle up for cold winters. Unlike America's most expensive place to retire (Saratoga, California), your dollar will go further in Pomeroy because Washington doesn't tax Social Security or retirement income. Even housing is significantly less, with the median listing home price being $269,000 (according to realtor.com) compared to the national average home value of $360,727 (per Zillow).