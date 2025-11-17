A Tennessee 'Town' With A Single General Store Is A Uniquely Stylish, Strange, And Artsy Location

Tennessee is known for many things: It's home to some of the best barbecue in the United States, for a start. The Volunteer State has its very own "golf capital" with sports, resorts, and Southern charm. If you're an outdoors junkie, there's even a swinging bridge that leads to secret waterfalls. However, if you make your way towards the northwestern area of the state, you'll stumble upon a little-known gem — the mini town of Skullbone.

Though located just an hour's drive from Jackson, Skullbone flies well and truly under the radar. Skullbone is a one-of-a-kind town — it has one closed general store, a few whimsical landmarks, and a vibrant, artsy past that makes it anything but ordinary. While the town may be small and unknown, you'll still find some cabins and vacation rentals, so be sure to check Airbnb for current prices and availability. And much like the other parts of Tennessee, the best time to visit Skullbone is spring or fall.