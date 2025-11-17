A Tennessee 'Town' With A Single General Store Is A Uniquely Stylish, Strange, And Artsy Location
Tennessee is known for many things: It's home to some of the best barbecue in the United States, for a start. The Volunteer State has its very own "golf capital" with sports, resorts, and Southern charm. If you're an outdoors junkie, there's even a swinging bridge that leads to secret waterfalls. However, if you make your way towards the northwestern area of the state, you'll stumble upon a little-known gem — the mini town of Skullbone.
Though located just an hour's drive from Jackson, Skullbone flies well and truly under the radar. Skullbone is a one-of-a-kind town — it has one closed general store, a few whimsical landmarks, and a vibrant, artsy past that makes it anything but ordinary. While the town may be small and unknown, you'll still find some cabins and vacation rentals, so be sure to check Airbnb for current prices and availability. And much like the other parts of Tennessee, the best time to visit Skullbone is spring or fall.
What makes Skullbone so unique?
Skullbone is often described as a strange town, and with good reason. For starters, it used to be called the Capital of the Kingdom of Skullbonia because of its historical connection to bare-knuckle boxing matches. You'll also find one quirky signage that points out the distances to far-flung cities like Singapore and Cape Town, and a telephone pole covered in old cowboy boots by visitors. Plus, at one point, the now-closed general store also ran as the mayor's office and city hall, for the entire town.
Beyond its eccentricities, Skullbone has style. In fact, it was a music hotspot for a brief time in the early 2000s. While Skullbone existed for quite some time, what put it on the map was the opening of a local music park that drew big-name acts like Charlie Daniels and Lynyrd Skynyrd. While the park was too chaotic for long-term sustainability and is no longer operational, it still marked an important chapter in the town's history.