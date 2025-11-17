Virginia's Under-The-Radar Train Ride Showcases Impeccable Blue Ridge Mountain Beauty

With its hazy, cerulean sceneries and heavenly nature trails for adventurous travelers, it's no surprise that the Blue Ridge Mountains attract millions of visitors every year. A large share of that pie belongs to one of America's most trawled road trips, the almost 470-mile-long Blue Ridge Parkway. The Blue Ridge Parkway has been named, time and again, as America's most scenic drive, thanks to its slowly snaking roads through the natural and unique flora and fauna of the region. Despite driving through the sun-dappled mountains being an appealing option for many, some of Virginia's impeccable Blue Ridge views are best appreciated from another mode of transportation, an under-the-radar train ride.

An unsung adventure on rails, Virginia Scenic Railway's Blue Ridge Flyer is a three-hour roundtrip route crossing miles of breathtaking scenery, including idyllic pastures, mountain peaks, historic tunnels, and creeks. As you are whisked off on your journey, you delve into the heart of small communities like Fishersville and Waynesboro, and go through the majestic, nearly-mile-long Blue Ridge Tunnel. The train also promises a narration to accompany the journey, highlighting historical facts about the Shenandoah Valley, the Revolutionary Wars, and quirky geological and natural features, from merging mountains to sprawling orchards.

If you are planning to fly to Virginia, the best option is to reach Staunton — the journey's starting point — from Washington D.C., which is about 160 miles away (or a two and a half hour drive). You can also easily add this quirky railway experience on top of an existing cultural and natural itinerary of Virginia, which should include Richmond, the state's capital filled with historic neighborhoods and diverse entertainment. The latter is only 100 miles away from Staunton, making it an ideal stop on the way.