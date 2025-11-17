Michigan's Affordable Tourist Attraction With Ethereal Views Is Where Mackinac Island Is On Full Display
Michigan's Upper Peninsula (also known as the UP) is home to some of the country's most stunning natural scenery, a place where you can kayak through pristine waters and breathtaking waterfalls. The Mitten — a nickname for Michigan's Lower Peninsula — also boasts beautiful surroundings in ways you might not expect, from mountainous sand dunes to turquoise Caribbean-like waters. Long story short, Michigan is a gorgeous place. On the UP side of Mackinac Bridge, the Castle Rock viewpoint offers panoramic views of Lake Huron and the historic Mackinac Island, another must-visit in the Wolverine State.
Established as a tourist attraction nearly a century ago, visitors continue to flock to Castle Rock to summit the geological limestone stack for just $1 per person. Perched almost 200 feet above sea level, Castle Rock is one of the highest lookout points in the area. The only way to reach the top is to make the 171-step climb, but benches along the way make it easy to take frequent breaks and savor the journey. At the top, soak up the majestic sights in vivid detail by peering through the on-site binoculars. The vistas stretch for 20 miles, best enjoyed on clear and sunny days. Don't forget to pose for a photo with the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, an iconic roadside attraction located at the bottom of Castle Rock.
Planning your trip to Castle Rock, Michigan
Castle Rock is located in the UP town of St. Ignace (pronounced ig-nuss). Known as the gateway to the Upper Peninsula, it's one of Michigan's best-kept secrets and a great place to stay while exploring Castle Rock and the vicinity. The Boardwalk Hotel is St. Ignace's oldest hotel with 14 rooms that preserve the building's history while treating guests to luxurious modern amenities. Visitors flock to St. Ignace for its historic charm, art festivals, and seasonal ferry access to Mackinac Island, the only city in America where cars are banned. Go big with an overnight stay on Mackinac Island at the iconic Grand Hotel or stay for the day and enjoy the Victorian-era vibe, exploring the island's many attractions by bicycle or horse-drawn buggy. An 8.2-mile cycling path hugs island's gorgeous coastline, with historic sights and various pebble beaches for a peaceful swim in the refreshing waters of Lake Huron.
To start your Michigan getaway at Castle Rock, fly into the closest regional airport in Pellston just 30 minutes away, with direct flights to and from Detroit. If you fly into Traverse City about two hours south of Castle Rock, you can start your trip in a unique, beach-filled shopping paradise. From Traverse City, consider stopping in Charlevoix and Petoskey, where you can comb the beaches for stunning Petoskey stones — ancient fossilized corals with distinctive patterns created by Lake Michigan's waves.