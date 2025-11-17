Michigan's Affordable Tourist Attraction With Ethereal Views Is Where Mackinac Island Is On Full Display

Michigan's Upper Peninsula (also known as the UP) is home to some of the country's most stunning natural scenery, a place where you can kayak through pristine waters and breathtaking waterfalls. The Mitten — a nickname for Michigan's Lower Peninsula — also boasts beautiful surroundings in ways you might not expect, from mountainous sand dunes to turquoise Caribbean-like waters. Long story short, Michigan is a gorgeous place. On the UP side of Mackinac Bridge, the Castle Rock viewpoint offers panoramic views of Lake Huron and the historic Mackinac Island, another must-visit in the Wolverine State.

Established as a tourist attraction nearly a century ago, visitors continue to flock to Castle Rock to summit the geological limestone stack for just $1 per person. Perched almost 200 feet above sea level, Castle Rock is one of the highest lookout points in the area. The only way to reach the top is to make the 171-step climb, but benches along the way make it easy to take frequent breaks and savor the journey. At the top, soak up the majestic sights in vivid detail by peering through the on-site binoculars. The vistas stretch for 20 miles, best enjoyed on clear and sunny days. Don't forget to pose for a photo with the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, an iconic roadside attraction located at the bottom of Castle Rock.