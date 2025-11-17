A Nashville Suburb Is One Of Tennessee's Best Places To Live With Desirable, Luxe Homes And Rolling Hills

While searching for an upscale Nashville suburb to spend your days in serenity, you are spoiled for choice; you can settle in Hendersonville, Tennessee's 'City by the Lake' with eclectic shops and great fishing, or rural Leiper's Fork, where wealthy Californians and celebrities have been settling in recent years. If you plan to reside amid the scenic beauty of Tennessee, Forest Hills is another worthy destination to consider. One of the major advantages for Forest Hills residents is the easy commute to Nashville, which is only a 15-minute drive away.

As a posh suburb, this community definitely delivers on its claims of exclusivity. Almost all houses in the area ooze architectural elegance while having huge yards in the front and back. As a "luxury suburb," the real estate price is on the steeper side, with the average cost of homes at approximately $2.4 million. In fact, Forest Hills is located only a 5-minute drive outside of Brentwood, one of America's wealthiest cities.

But above all, what makes Forest Hills the best place to live in Tennessee isn't just its stunning rolling terrain dotted with baronial estates. The community also offers residents an extraordinary quality of life through its proximity to world-class amenities, rolling hills, and outdoor adventures. You can visit nearby Radnor Lake State Park and Percy Warner Park if you like hiking or just want to watch birds amid peaceful nature escapes, all within a 10-minute driving distance. Plus, the upscale Green Hills shopping district lies just minutes away. Reaching Forest Hills is also extremely convenient. You can fly into Nashville International Airport (BNA), which is only a 20-minute drive.