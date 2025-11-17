A Nashville Suburb Is One Of Tennessee's Best Places To Live With Desirable, Luxe Homes And Rolling Hills
While searching for an upscale Nashville suburb to spend your days in serenity, you are spoiled for choice; you can settle in Hendersonville, Tennessee's 'City by the Lake' with eclectic shops and great fishing, or rural Leiper's Fork, where wealthy Californians and celebrities have been settling in recent years. If you plan to reside amid the scenic beauty of Tennessee, Forest Hills is another worthy destination to consider. One of the major advantages for Forest Hills residents is the easy commute to Nashville, which is only a 15-minute drive away.
As a posh suburb, this community definitely delivers on its claims of exclusivity. Almost all houses in the area ooze architectural elegance while having huge yards in the front and back. As a "luxury suburb," the real estate price is on the steeper side, with the average cost of homes at approximately $2.4 million. In fact, Forest Hills is located only a 5-minute drive outside of Brentwood, one of America's wealthiest cities.
But above all, what makes Forest Hills the best place to live in Tennessee isn't just its stunning rolling terrain dotted with baronial estates. The community also offers residents an extraordinary quality of life through its proximity to world-class amenities, rolling hills, and outdoor adventures. You can visit nearby Radnor Lake State Park and Percy Warner Park if you like hiking or just want to watch birds amid peaceful nature escapes, all within a 10-minute driving distance. Plus, the upscale Green Hills shopping district lies just minutes away. Reaching Forest Hills is also extremely convenient. You can fly into Nashville International Airport (BNA), which is only a 20-minute drive.
Luxury living redefined in Forest Hills
While visiting Forest Hills, you will not find the typical suburban characteristics of many American communities, including cozy neighborhoods or even pedestrian-friendly roads. Instead, as shown on Homes.com, many houses have sprawling lots, gated entries, in-ground pools, and private drives. What's more fascinating is the blend of architectural brilliance in the area. While driving around, you might come across an eclectic collection of contemporary, colonial, and Georgian mansions standing tall against breathtaking scenery. The area is also specifically designed to maintain its sense of seclusion, as it has strict zoning dedicated almost solely to single-family residences.
For families with young kids, Forest Hills will be a perfect residence for the nearby, highly regarded private schools, including University School of Nashville, Montgomery Bell Academy, Harpeth Hall, Franklin Road Academy, and St. Cecilia Academy. Most of these schools offer small class sizes, rigorous academics, and comprehensive extracurricular programs, making them popular choices for families seeking an exceptional education near Tennessee's top luxury neighborhood. The quick access to Nashville's world-class healthcare is another added benefit of staying in Forest Hills. Major medical centers like Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital are just minutes away.
Additionally, Forest Hills neighbors places like the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and Percy Warner Park, all within a short drive away. While driving around the forests, wetlands, and historical landmarks, Forest Hills residents can head to Natchez Trace Parkway, the 444-mile-long route spanning through Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. The nearest entry to the parkway is only 9 miles from Forest Hills. Additionally, hikers in the area can visit Radnor Lake's wooded trails, which come with tranquil scenery and animal sightings.