Philadelphia's Christmas Village Is A Picturesque Escape Full Of Authentic German Charm

The Christkindlmarkt (or Christmas market) is a special German tradition that rings in the holiday season with rides, glühwein (mulled wine), and glowing stalls that light up town squares. However, there's no need to travel to Europe to experience the festive event, and there's actually a reason why most Christmas markets around the world are German-themed. In Pennsylvania, the city center in Philadelphia (one of America's top travel destinations) is transformed into a European-style, open-air village set against tinsel trees and the aroma of roasted nuts. Just some of the spectacular features that make Philadelphia's Christmas Village stand out are the 65-foot Ferris wheel, a holiday train that loops by City Hall, and a multi-tiered German pyramid as its centerpiece.

Perhaps part of what lends the Philadelphia Christmas Village its air of authenticity is the fact that it's organized by German American Marketing, Inc. Touches like the Christmas German pyramid — a rotating, illuminated structure whose origins date back to the 16th century in Germany's Ore Mountains — as well as classic cuisine and a visit from the golden Christkind are traditional staples of true German Christmas markets that Philadelphia has adopted. Plus, an endless supply of German beer and glühwein flows for attendees to indulge in as they browse.

The Christmas Village is free to attend — Philadelphia is one of the cheapest spots for tourists in America, after all. As of 2025, the market is spread across LOVE Park, Dilworth Park, and the north apron of City Hall. LOVE Park is located near the Suburban train station, about 20 minutes by train or car from the Philadelphia International Airport. The market is open almost every day starting in late November until Christmas Eve.