California's One-Of-A-Kind Lunar Landscape Is Like Something Out Of Sci-Fi And Free To Visit
Imagine strolling around a 20,000-year-old landscape that looks like it was teleported out of a sci-fi movie set on the moon. If a fossilized waterfall with intriguing rock formations sounds worth a visit, hit up Fossil Falls next time you're in southeastern California. Located 46 miles from Red Rock Canyon State Park (one of California's most underrated state parks), Fossil Falls is an incredibly unique and free-to-visit archeological district listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This site is known as "Fossil Falls" because it is basically the giant fossil of an ancient waterfall. As you make your way to the top of the falls, you will see a sharp drop down a basalt (volcanic rock) canyon– this is a remnant of the ancient waterfall that used to cascade here. While the area is now dry, the Owens River ran adjacent to the area thousands of years ago.
Fossil Falls is 174 miles from LAX (here are some tips on navigating this airport — it can be a nightmare) and is located just off Highway 395, making it an easy addition to your iconic California road trip. No need to book a ticket in advance: It is free to simply turn up and explore. When you see the road sign to Fossil Falls, turn off onto the dirt path, and you'll soon reach a parking lot with some information plaques, a vault toilet, and a picnic bench. Head on a bit further, and there will be a sign with two routes: one heading towards the campsite, and one for the Fossil Falls trail.
Hiking and camping at Fossil Falls
The Fossil Falls hike is a short, half-mile, out-and-back route rated easy on AllTrails. Upon reaching the trail, you will find a guest book where you can leave a message for other travelers. The rocks contain holes eroded by water that swirled thousands of years ago, which adds to the sci-fi alien vibe because, from some angles, these formations resemble alien skulls. The rocks are smooth and slippery, so wear proper hiking shoes. There are also small rocks sticking out of the ground, so mind your step. There is no shade on this trail, so consider visiting in spring or fall for a more comfortable experience.
If you're not quite ready to leave, you can sleep at the nearby Fossil Falls campsite. You can pay for your stay at the self-service kiosk on a first-come, first-served basis. It costs $6 a night, and you can stay for up to 14 days. This campsite comes with a water source and several vault toilets. There is a dirt road leading through the campsite with 11 camping plots to choose from, all boasting impressive views of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Site Nine is accessible if mobility is a concern. The night sky around these parts is pretty spectacular, so make sure you look up before calling it a night. Remember that this is the desert, so there aren't any trees to pop your tent under. Investing in a blackout tent or camping at a cooler time of year is advisable. For more otherworldly vibes, the Mars-like landscapes of Death Valley National Park are 115 miles away from Fossil Falls.