California's One-Of-A-Kind Lunar Landscape Is Like Something Out Of Sci-Fi And Free To Visit

Imagine strolling around a 20,000-year-old landscape that looks like it was teleported out of a sci-fi movie set on the moon. If a fossilized waterfall with intriguing rock formations sounds worth a visit, hit up Fossil Falls next time you're in southeastern California. Located 46 miles from Red Rock Canyon State Park (one of California's most underrated state parks), Fossil Falls is an incredibly unique and free-to-visit archeological district listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This site is known as "Fossil Falls" because it is basically the giant fossil of an ancient waterfall. As you make your way to the top of the falls, you will see a sharp drop down a basalt (volcanic rock) canyon– this is a remnant of the ancient waterfall that used to cascade here. While the area is now dry, the Owens River ran adjacent to the area thousands of years ago.

Fossil Falls is 174 miles from LAX (here are some tips on navigating this airport — it can be a nightmare) and is located just off Highway 395, making it an easy addition to your iconic California road trip. No need to book a ticket in advance: It is free to simply turn up and explore. When you see the road sign to Fossil Falls, turn off onto the dirt path, and you'll soon reach a parking lot with some information plaques, a vault toilet, and a picnic bench. Head on a bit further, and there will be a sign with two routes: one heading towards the campsite, and one for the Fossil Falls trail.