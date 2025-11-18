Texas' Once-Deserted Town On The Guadalupe River Now Boasts A Charming Historic District And A Legendary Dance Hall

A research study conducted by Geotab found that the United States is home to approximately 3,800 ghost towns, settlements that are now lost to time. Over 500 such former societies lie in Texas. The very concept of such a place, once burgeoning with prospect and culture, is a harrowing concept in itself. Yet amongst the ruins, historical preservation movements and economic development projects have returned some of these forgotten towns to their former glory. For example, along West Texas' Chisos Mountains and Big Bend, you'll find Terlingua's vibrant art community. On the Gulf Coast, there's the blissful ghost city of Indianola. Between San Antonio and Austin off of Interstate 35, you'll find a similar story of redemption in the scenic riverfront town of Gruene. The once-deserted ghost town is now a protected district with a music scene known across the state.

Part of the history begins with German settlers arriving in Gruene (pronounced "green") in 1845, and building the town around the cotton trade. A cotton gin was the centerpiece of a community powered by the Guadalupe River. However, the cotton gin burned down in the 1920s, and a new electric one was built in a neighboring town. A boll weevil blight that decimated cotton production also contributed to the community being largely deserted by the mid-1950s. However, in the mid-1970s, there was a push to recognize the ghost town's historical significance. This coincided with the purchase and remodeling of Gruene Hall. Gruene was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, and the town now centers around one of the state's oldest and perhaps most famous dance halls.