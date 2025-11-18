Texas' Once-Deserted Town On The Guadalupe River Now Boasts A Charming Historic District And A Legendary Dance Hall
A research study conducted by Geotab found that the United States is home to approximately 3,800 ghost towns, settlements that are now lost to time. Over 500 such former societies lie in Texas. The very concept of such a place, once burgeoning with prospect and culture, is a harrowing concept in itself. Yet amongst the ruins, historical preservation movements and economic development projects have returned some of these forgotten towns to their former glory. For example, along West Texas' Chisos Mountains and Big Bend, you'll find Terlingua's vibrant art community. On the Gulf Coast, there's the blissful ghost city of Indianola. Between San Antonio and Austin off of Interstate 35, you'll find a similar story of redemption in the scenic riverfront town of Gruene. The once-deserted ghost town is now a protected district with a music scene known across the state.
Part of the history begins with German settlers arriving in Gruene (pronounced "green") in 1845, and building the town around the cotton trade. A cotton gin was the centerpiece of a community powered by the Guadalupe River. However, the cotton gin burned down in the 1920s, and a new electric one was built in a neighboring town. A boll weevil blight that decimated cotton production also contributed to the community being largely deserted by the mid-1950s. However, in the mid-1970s, there was a push to recognize the ghost town's historical significance. This coincided with the purchase and remodeling of Gruene Hall. Gruene was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, and the town now centers around one of the state's oldest and perhaps most famous dance halls.
Music and dancing at Gruene Hall
Since the restoration of Gruene Hall, originally constructed in 1878, the site has become a renowned venue for both established and up-and-coming country artists. In 2024, it was named the number one Iconic Tourist Attraction by the Texas Travel Awards, and it was nominated for the Academy of Country Music's Club of the Year award in 2023.
Legendary country artist George Strait first performed at Gruene Hall in 1975 with his then-band, Ace in the Hole, and has since performed many more shows there. "I love that it's part of my history. There's just no other place like it — it's iconic. No other way to say it," Strait said (via MySA). Other notable appearances include Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, and Willie Nelson, among many others.
Today, the 6,000-square-foot hall offers live music every day and still resembles much of its original look. Visitors hoping to experience a taste of the hall will find a place during Honky Tonk Thursdays — free shows featuring emerging country artists open to all ages, with all proceeds going to charity. You can also check out the live country music radio broadcast during the Friday Afternoon Club from 4 to 7 p.m. Aside from nightly ticketed performances, Gruene Hall also offers dance lessons from time to time so visitors can hit their stride once the music starts.
Things to do in Gruene
Across the 15 acres recognized as a National Historic District, buildings over a century old are now repurposed for modern-day usage as shops, restaurants, and even a winery. Visit Winery on the Gruene for a tasting, or head just across the street from Gruene Hall to The Grapevine to enjoy a glass of local wine or a craft beer in a lovely tree-shaded outdoor space. Next door to The Grapevine is the Gruene General Store, the first mercantile shop in Gruene, built in 1878. The store offers a soda fountain, homemade fudge, and an array of gifts, knick-knacks, decor, and more. The surrounding area offers many places to dine and shop, like Cantina del Rio for margaritas and fajitas or Gruene Hat Company if you're in the market for a custom cowboy hat.
Gruene's rise from forgotten history to a hub of Texas charm is encapsulated by the Gruene Music and Wine Festival. Taking place in October each year, the multi-day festival celebrates the town through live music performances, wine and beer tastings, and food from local restaurants. If you're not able to make it to Gruene in October, you can also time your visit to coincide with Gruene Market Days. These free two-day events happen during the third weekend of every month except for January, and in December, they happen during the first weekend. Gruene Market Days feature over 100 vendors selling food and hand-crafted products, all in the historic district, as well as live music.