Virginia's Affordable And Friendly Retirement Destination Lies On The North Carolina Border
Retirees are feeling the love in Virginia, where they can settle down in their pick of accommodating hotspots like Virginia Beach, a gorgeous coastal destination rated as one of the best retirement spots in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. This community's cost of living, temperate climate, and leisure opportunities are a retiree's dream. But for seniors looking for smaller-town charm without compromising amenities, a great option is Danville, located farther south in Virginia near the North Carolina border. Touted for its affordability and friendly community filled with local events, there's plenty of lasting appeal to this town of 42,000 people.
Living on a budget is doable in Danville. The city's median home list price is roughly $230,000, far less than the national median of $410,800 (according to FRED). Savings carry over to food costs as well. Two adults in Danville typically spend less than $600 monthly on groceries and food, compared to $832 nationally. Danville also delivers on healthcare, with three hospitals among more than 160 local medical establishments.
A city bus service will get you to key spots around town, but even with limited public transportation, Danville's location and size make getting around manageable via car. If you're up for a road trip, bustling areas like Winston-Salem and Chapel Hill in North Carolina are just an hour away. It's under six hours to Atlanta, Georgia, and going the opposite direction, you'll reach Washington, D.C., in about four and a half hours. If you want to travel further afield, Piedmont Triad International Airport is about 53 miles southwest in Greensboro, a charming North Carolina community with a thriving arts scene and downtown fun.
Explore Danville's concerts, arts, and museums
Costs may be the steak of what's attractive about Danville, but the sizzle is in its bounty of community offerings. Culture buffs can buy season tickets to the Danville Symphony Orchestra, comprised of more than 50 local musicians. Performances are held at a local middle school and include classical productions and tributes to movie scores. Attend the summer concert series at Carrington Pavilion, hosted by Danville Harvest Jubilee, a non-profit that puts on events like the Shrimp Fest in September. You could also visit the beloved Historic North Theatre for cover bands, magic shows, and a Houdini festival. First opened in 1947, the theater closed in 2010 and went vacant for two years until famed illusionist Wayne Alan bought it in 2012.
Bring the grandkids to the Danville Science Center for hands-on exhibits. Attend a free lecture series on the arts hosted by faculty at Averett University. Along with hosting exhibits highlighting outstanding locals and its segregated past, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, located in a Civil War-era building, is the community's epicenter. Here, you can take part in activities like painting, pottery, and yoga classes, as well as annual events such as the "Art on the Lawn" showcase in September.
Nature is highly accessible here. Flowing from the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Dan River is a source for fishing and kayaking and provides the backdrop for the Danville Riverwalk Trail, featuring 13 miles of mostly shaded trails and footbridges for hiking, running, and biking, with views of the city and wildlife. You may see nesting osprey, turtles, and otters. The area also hosts trail events, such as charity walks and bike races. For a game of soccer or baseball, visit Dan Daniel Memorial Park, which honors local veterans.
Danville is on the rise
No doubt, Danville's visibility is on the rise as it seeks to reverse its fortunes. This onetime hub of tobacco plantations and mills, aided by the hydropower of the Dan River, took a beating with the 2006 shuttering of a mill that once employed thousands of people. Its reputation as the "Last Capital of the Confederacy" hasn't always been a magnet for business, especially with its turbulent history of racial violence during the civil rights movement.
But these days, thanks to comprehensive planning and investments by city leaders, Danville is experiencing a resurgence. In 2024, 2,400 jobs were created in the area, along with over $1 billion of investment. More than a decade in the making, downtown's River District is a $450 million symbol of its transformation, a historic thoroughfare where warehouses and brick buildings are being revitalized as restaurants, breweries, and shops. Another boost to the coffers is the recent arrival of the $750 million Caesars Virginia, a casino and 320-room hotel complex. The city expects to receive up to $40 million in annual gaming tax revenue.
City officials have also focused on crime reduction. While overall crime has plummeted in the last decade (and declined 8% last year), Danville continues to try to improve. When doing your research, know that North Carolina is also a magnet for retirees, with areas like the Research Triangle of Raleigh-Durham offering a retirement haven with world-class healthcare and benefits.